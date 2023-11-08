Sindane sheds a glimpse of how he fought against all odds to make his breakthrough into the acting industry.
Calm and gentle Brian Sindane to star as a tsotsi in drama series Icala
Actor sold chicken feet, intestines and kidneys in Soshanguve as a child
Image: Supplied
From selling chicken feet on the streets and outside clubs as a teen to making his debut on our television sets, Brian Sindane has remained fixated on solidifying his name in the acting industry.
At the beginning of the year, Sindane decided to embark on his acting journey and after numerous rejections from auditions, he finally landed his very first role on Mzansi Magic’s new drama series Icala.
Sindane will be joining the riveting drama series as a tsotsi named Scarry Man and will grace our screens from next week.
Unlike his rough and tough character, Sindane describes himself as a gentle and kind soul.
“Earlier this year I decided to get myself an agent to help me book acting gigs. I knew I was bound to act because of the love I have of entertaining others,” said the budding actor.
“The neighbourhood I grew up in [Soshanguve, north of Pretoria] shaped how I view life. We lived quite a fast-paced life and while things were tough for my family and I, we always came up with a plan – one of which was to sell chicken feet, chicken intestines and kidneys.
“We’d sell everywhere we could and that experience taught me a lot about having a tenacious spirit no matter your circumstance.”
Image: Supplied.
Sindane sheds a glimpse of how he fought against all odds to make his breakthrough into the acting industry.
“To be honest, I didn’t know how I was going to get into the industry. I was down and out but one day when my wife was booking an agent for our daughter, she thought I should get one too,” he said.
“Although my wife has love and interest for the entertainment industry, she chose to follow her spiritual journey as a sangoma instead, hence she’s pushing all her might into my daughter and I as our manager.”
While acting gives actors the freedom to tap into the lives of people from all different walks of life, Sindane is more than grateful to be given a role he not only sees as small but more of a kickstart to his career.
“There’s nothing like a small role for me. It was really exciting driving to Johannesburg just to be on the set of the show. I’d get there and I’d spot Sannah Mchunu, Lerato Mvelase and other big names. As nervous as I was, I was glad to be given an opportunity to act alongside such great stars,” he remarked.
“Sannah would help me channel the role because I am not a tsotsi. I’m even scared of tsotsis. I’m very calm and soft and I’m also very fun-loving, so she would help me navigate how to execute my role of Scarry Man as much as possible.”
Sindane is proud of his sexuality as a gay man who’s married to a queer man. He explains how he never lets his orientation affect the roles he takes on.
His ultimate goal is to become an international action movie star and one day portray the role of Jesus in a gospel play or film.
“I was a quiet teen growing up. But as I grew into my own and started realising the fun that came with partying in my late 20s, this is where I met my current partner,” he said.
“I got married three years ago just after dating my wife for four months. Seeing that my wife is from Secunda in Mpumalanga, I decided to move down here with her and my three-year-old daughter.
“I came out to my family [about being gay] three months into my relationship with my wife. It was scary but fast forward to now, everyone loves us and our love story.”
