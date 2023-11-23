×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Truck crash in central Nigeria kills at least 17 people

By Camillus Eboh - 23 November 2023 - 11:30
The injured victims have been evacuated to Kantagora General Hospital for immediate medical attention. Stock photo.
The injured victims have been evacuated to Kantagora General Hospital for immediate medical attention. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

At least 17 people were killed and 208 injured in Nigeria's Niger state after a truck carrying them veered out of control and crashed, the Federal Road Safety Corp said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Bisi Kazeem said the crash occurred at about 0200 GMT on Tuesday in Takalafia village, in the Magama local government area of the state.

“The injured victims have been evacuated to Kantagora General Hospital for immediate medical attention, while the dead victims were deposited in the mortuary of the same hospital,” Kazeem said in a statement.

Traffic accidents are commonplace in Africa's most populous country, where many roads are in poor condition and full of pot-holes. Crashes are frequent, particularly at night with vehicles poorly lit.

Reuters 

Zimbabwe minibus crash leaves 22 dead, two injured on Bulawayo-Beitbridge road: police

Zimbabwean police said 22 people were killed and two injured late on Tuesday after a minibus collided with a truck on a highway, which links the ...
News
1 week ago

Six vehicle collision in Durban, 10 injured

More than 10 people, including school pupils, were injured in a crash involving six vehicles, two of them minibus taxis, on Duranta Road at the M4 ...
News
2 weeks ago

Death toll in India train crash rises to 13

The death toll from a train crash in India has risen to 13, with 39 injured, an official said on Monday, with investigators suspecting human error ...
News
3 weeks ago

Limpopo radio presenter killed in road accident

Munghana Lonene FM presenter Tiyani Emmanuel Mabasa was among two people who died in a road accident in Levubu, Limpopo, on Saturday.
News
3 weeks ago

Three vehicles were involved in M1 crash that left cop and prisoners dead

Details of the crash that claimed the lives of a police officer and four prison inmates on the M1 near Melrose in Johannesburg have been released.
News
4 weeks ago

Police vehicle involved in deadly crash had 11 people on board

A Nissan NP300 police bakkie, which was involved in an accident that killed three detainees and a police officer, had 11 people on board at the time ...
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct