Baftas shimmer as stars shine
Leading ladies light up red carpet
Awards season is in full swing and the past weekend was the turn of the 76th British Film Academy Awards (Baftas) to celebrate the best in international movies.
The event on Sunday evening was held at the London's Royal Albert Hall. Winners, including Austin Butler and Cate Blanchett, were crowned and the champagne was popped – but our eyes were steadily on the red carpet.
We zoom in on the fashion of our favourite leading ladies on the night:
Cynthia Erivo
Known for her daring red carpet style, the actor stunned in a shimmering copper-fringed Louis Vuitton one-shoulder gown, adding to the drama with shoulder details and a train.
Angela Bassett
A nominee for the Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the veteran actress walked the carpet in a custom lavender Pamella Roland gown that was inspired by the blossoming of tulips.
The halter-neck silhouette with shoulder cut-outs and a slit skirt had a draped ballooned sleeve – resembling the tulips. She finished her look with a pair of bejewelled Le Silla platforms with bow details.
Naomi Ackie
Nominated for the EE Rising Star Award for the recognition she has garnered for her titular role in biopic Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, the actor looked like a goddess in a white sculptural Loewe gown with a metallic peplum, keeping the rest of the look classic and fresh.
Sheila Atim
Atim attended the red carpet looking like she was dipped in silver in a Prada gown with matching opera gloves, train and a shiny Chopard neckpiece.
Jodie Turner-Smith
It looks like the beauty trend of applying crystals to the face, as seen on the Queen & Slim star, is becoming a regular red carpet feature.Turner-Smith pushed her style to the max, pairing a sparkling purple and feathered Gucci gown with Swarovski crystal freckles which took four hours to apply.
Viola Davis
The Woman King star who was nominated for Best Actress and looked amazing in a purple Stella McCartney gown with a cape sleeves and black platform heels with matching clutch.
Danielle Deadwyler
The Till actor looked like she walked straight off the runway onto the red carpet. She dazzled in jewel tones of green and aquamarine blue. The colour-block creation was designed by Armani Prive, with the wet hair look giving modern glam.