Baftas shimmer as stars shine

Awards season is in full swing and the past weekend was the turn of the 76th British Film Academy Awards (Baftas) to celebrate the best in international movies.

The event on Sunday evening was held at the London's Royal Albert Hall. Winners, including Austin Butler and Cate Blanchett, were crowned and the champagne was popped – but our eyes were steadily on the red carpet.

We zoom in on the fashion of our favourite leading ladies on the night:



Cynthia Erivo

Known for her daring red carpet style, the actor stunned in a shimmering copper-fringed Louis Vuitton one-shoulder gown, adding to the drama with shoulder details and a train.