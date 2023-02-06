×

Fashion & Beauty

Music stars shine on Grammys red carpet

Zikode, Doja Cat looked stylish the biggest night in music

By NOMBUSO KUMALO - 06 February 2023 - 13:41
Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman pose with the Grammy for Best Global music performance for "Bayethe" during the Premiere Ceremony of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S.
Image: MIKE BLAKE

 

The confetti have settled and the winners have been crowned from the 63rd Grammy Awards, SMag zooms in on all the electrics looks from last night’s biggest music night. From black latex gowns to flower bombs to the outrageous, here are the standout looks from the 2023 Grammys: 

Nomcebo Zikode 

Gleaming with pride, Zikode shone in a gothic glamour Gert-Johan Coetzee creation of glass beads that featured a train of feathers.

Beyonce accepts the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for "Renaissance" during the 65th Annual Grammy Award.
Image: MARIO ANZUONI

Beyoncé

The Renaissance musician is not only breaking out hits but also breaking records. Winning her 32nd Grammy, Bey donned a Gucci rose gold bustier with a reflecting silver asymmetric ruffled skirt.

Doja Cat attends the 65th Grammy Awards.
Image: Jon Kopaloff

Doja Cat

Purring onto the red carpet is our home girl Doja Cat, who pushed the envelope in this black latex number from Atelier Versace, adding more drama with matching opera gloves.

Harry Styles attends the 65th Grammy Awards.
Image: Jon Kopaloff

Harry Styles

Following in the sparking footsteps of musician Doja Cat, Album of the Year winner Harry Styles dazzled in a custom Egonlab and Swarovski jumpsuit emblazoned with a glittering rainbow diamond pattern.  

Lizzo on the red carpet at the 65th Grammy Awards.
Image: Jon Kopaloff

Lizzo

Blossoming on the red carpet, Lizzo was dressed in a over-the-top Dolce & Gabbana peach corset and floral cape. Our girl did not disappoint, matching her make-up with a tangerine blush of the same colour palette.

Adele poses with her Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Easy On Me" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S.
Image: MIKE BLAKE

Adele

Cardi B dazzling on the the 65th Grammys red carpet.
Image: Jon Kopaloff

Scooping a win for the Best Pop Solo Performance, the Easy On Me singer wore a romantic off-the-shoulder custom ruby-velvet gown by Louis Vuitton.  

Cardi B

Always the one to bring halt in haute couture, Cardi B was a tidal wave in a cobalt blue gown by Gupta haute couture. The dramatic vintage look is from the fashion house's 1995 collection.

Steve Lacy attends the 65th Grammy Award.
Image: Jon Kopaloff

Steve Lacy

Accentuated shoulders and black double breasted, refined with a brooch, was the Saint Laurent suit that musician Steve Lacey rocked. The peak-a-boo white tipped boots were a lovely surprise.  

