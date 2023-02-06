Music stars shine on Grammys red carpet

The confetti have settled and the winners have been crowned from the 63rd Grammy Awards, SMag zooms in on all the electrics looks from last night’s biggest music night. From black latex gowns to flower bombs to the outrageous, here are the standout looks from the 2023 Grammys:
Nomcebo Zikode
Gleaming with pride, Zikode shone in a gothic glamour Gert-Johan Coetzee creation of glass beads that featured a train of feathers.
Image: MIKE BLAKE
Image: MARIO ANZUONI
Beyoncé
The Renaissance musician is not only breaking out hits but also breaking records. Winning her 32nd Grammy, Bey donned a Gucci rose gold bustier with a reflecting silver asymmetric ruffled skirt.
Image: Jon Kopaloff
Doja Cat
Purring onto the red carpet is our home girl Doja Cat, who pushed the envelope in this black latex number from Atelier Versace, adding more drama with matching opera gloves.
Image: Jon Kopaloff
Harry Styles
Following in the sparking footsteps of musician Doja Cat, Album of the Year winner Harry Styles dazzled in a custom Egonlab and Swarovski jumpsuit emblazoned with a glittering rainbow diamond pattern.
Image: Jon Kopaloff
Lizzo
Blossoming on the red carpet, Lizzo was dressed in a over-the-top Dolce & Gabbana peach corset and floral cape. Our girl did not disappoint, matching her make-up with a tangerine blush of the same colour palette.
Image: MIKE BLAKE
Adele
Image: Jon Kopaloff
Scooping a win for the Best Pop Solo Performance, the Easy On Me singer wore a romantic off-the-shoulder custom ruby-velvet gown by Louis Vuitton.
Cardi B
Always the one to bring halt in haute couture, Cardi B was a tidal wave in a cobalt blue gown by Gupta haute couture. The dramatic vintage look is from the fashion house's 1995 collection.
Image: Jon Kopaloff
Steve Lacy
Accentuated shoulders and black double breasted, refined with a brooch, was the Saint Laurent suit that musician Steve Lacey rocked. The peak-a-boo white tipped boots were a lovely surprise.
