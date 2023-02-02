Music’s biggest night is this Sunday with the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Hollywood. Flying the South African flag high at the awards will be host Trevor Noah and nominees Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode Wouter Kellerman and Doja Cat – we will always claim our gurl. Leading to the big night we have visited all the fashion capitals from Johannesburg to Paris and Milan in search of the high-fashion lewks we would love to see on our fave stars.
Trevor Noah
The third time is definitely the charm for the comedian and former Daily Show host who will be the master of ceremonies for the Grammys for a third year. As the host, we hope Noah will give fashion lovers what they deserve with a more fun pastel yellow suit from Louis Vuitton fall/winter 2023.
High fashion our fave stars would shine in at the Grammys
We hope host Trevor Noah glows in fun pastel yellow suit from Louis Vuitton fall/winter 2023
Image: Arnold Jerocki
Beyoncé
Image: Estrop
It’s yet another big night for Queen Bey with nine nominations – including the Record of the Year for Break My Soul and Album of the Year for Renaissance. On the red carpet, Bey knows which designer’s door to knock on for a stellar outfit, Schiaparelli. We’d love to see her reigning in this dramatic ensemble.
Adele
Image: Estrop
Across the pond, the mender of our broken heart, Adele can surely look forward to at least scooping a win with her seven nominations including the highly-contested Album of the Year for 30. Don’t know about you but we would love her to show off those legs in this electric red Giambattista Valli number.
Kendrick Lamar
Image: Arnold Jerocki
Mr Morale & The Big Steppers rapper has eight nominations and is the most nominated male artist. The Heart Part 5 hit-maker always keeps it clean on the carpet in monochrome black and similar dark hues. However, for this red carpet we would love to see him in this Louis Vuitton graphic print trench.
Zakes Bantwini
Image: Eunice Driver Photogrraphy 2022
Fingers-crossed for the Bayethe hit-maker who will be looking for his first Grammy win. Our prediction is that the stylish SA superstar should dress like a winner in a MaXhosa Africa creation.
Nomcebo Zikode
Image: Aart Verrips
Basking in the success of record Bayethe alongside Zakes Bantwini, hitmaker Nomcebo is looking more like the secret sauce to making a hit song. The Xola Moya Wam singer will be making her debut at the Grammys red carpet and we would love to see her in Thebe Magugu spring/summer 2023.
Doja Cat
Image: Victor Boyko
If Doja Cat’s haute couture frow looks are anything to go by, we can expect Doja Cat to steal the red carpet. The I Like You nominee could even have numerous outfits changes up her sleeve. This look from Mugler Spring 2023 is enough to serve us and frees her arms to collect all her Grammy wins.
Mary J Blige
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty Images
The nine-time Grammy winner will be looking to add to her collection of gold-plated gramophones with her album Good Morning Gorgeous, which is up for Album of The Year and Best R&B Performance. As her fairy-style team, we wish for her radiant glow to light up the red carpet in this shimmering number from Dior.
Harry Styles
Image: Daniele Venturelli
One of the acts set to perform on the night is Grammy winner and nominee Harry Styles, who is looking to continue his winning streak. Among his six nominations, Styles is also looking to take the coveted Record of The Year for As It Was. One guaranteed win for Styles will be his red-carpet ensemble, which he always nails to a tee. We foresee the star in a Gucci oversized boilersuit.
Lizzo
Image: Estrop
The About Damn Time nominee will be looking to score big on the night with five nominations she is expected to collect, including Record of The Year for Special. Renown for her bold fashion choices on the red carpet, we anticipate nothing but looks, such as this eyebrow raising design from Valentino.
