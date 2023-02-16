The trend forecast at Men's Fashion Week in Paris and Milan last month included dramatic capes and beret headscarves for autumn and winter as menswear continues to take soft-style notes from womenswear.
From men’s dress shirts to the essential boyfriend blazer and men's slacks, womenswear has always been intrigued and inspired by menswear. It's no surprise that many women’s wardrobe staples are borrowed from men. But now it's the turn of masculine fashion to look on the sunny side and enjoy a feminine touch.
A feminine appeal
With many designers and high-street brands fashion embracing the non-binary form of dressing, men and women are no longer conformed to dress strictly according to their gender. We have seen this on red carpets and the frows of runway show – men in full ball gown skirts and lace blouses while women sit elegantly in tuxedos.
In this season's runway shows, menswear designers have taken it a step further by welcoming designs that resemble subtle tailoring that would otherwise enhance a feminine physique. Men in sheer blouses and cardigans that exposes the décolletage; womenswear-inspired tunics and floor-length woollen dresses paired with a blazer and sleeveless gilets jackets that emphasise the waist. To ease into this trend layer the women’s garment underneath a suit.
Men's fashion enjoys a feminine touch
Men rocking in ball gown skirts, lace blouses on red carpets
The trend forecast at Men's Fashion Week in Paris and Milan last month included dramatic capes and beret headscarves for autumn and winter as menswear continues to take soft-style notes from womenswear.
From men’s dress shirts to the essential boyfriend blazer and men's slacks, womenswear has always been intrigued and inspired by menswear. It's no surprise that many women’s wardrobe staples are borrowed from men. But now it's the turn of masculine fashion to look on the sunny side and enjoy a feminine touch.
A feminine appeal
With many designers and high-street brands fashion embracing the non-binary form of dressing, men and women are no longer conformed to dress strictly according to their gender. We have seen this on red carpets and the frows of runway show – men in full ball gown skirts and lace blouses while women sit elegantly in tuxedos.
In this season's runway shows, menswear designers have taken it a step further by welcoming designs that resemble subtle tailoring that would otherwise enhance a feminine physique. Men in sheer blouses and cardigans that exposes the décolletage; womenswear-inspired tunics and floor-length woollen dresses paired with a blazer and sleeveless gilets jackets that emphasise the waist. To ease into this trend layer the women’s garment underneath a suit.
Strong shoulders
Men love a good, strong shoulder as much as women do. For women, emphasising the shoulders makes their waists appear to be small – and for men, it grants them a slim, elongated physique. This season, it’s all in the shoulders. The classic blazer staple is given a feminine touch of drama with additions such as a trailing cape. Men’s exposed shoulders are paired with woolen vests and one-shoulder cut-outs that celebrate the beautiful biceps.
Luxe to the touch
A recurring theme in menswear is the luxurious finish and pastel colourways across the men’s athleisure pieces. This season, expect to be kept toasty in plush teddy bear jackets and metallic-inspired puffers. And for moderate temperatures, keep it cool with graphic and print-coordinating looks with the addition of a matching coat or jacket. For bottoms, pair with luxe leather or wide-legged graphic trouser. Soft suiting retains its position as a hot must-own item, so be on the scout for this classic.
Ground floor
Stylish women are fans of oversized clothing which would account for why they frequently borrow men’s coats and blazers when they are off-duty. This season men’s staples have taken notes from womenswear and have been generously given more legroom. Expect to see men’s outerwear favourites such as trench, leather and woollen coats in longer lengths.
Gloves, collars and berets
From the humble beret to tying a neck scarf, men and women have always had a shared appreciation for accessories. This season, menswear has updated its version of women-inspired accessories. The trend-worthy opera gloves are elevated as part of a matching set. Headgear is the cross between a women’s headscarf and beret or kept simple in a sleek leather cap paired with a hoodie underneath. Women’s inspired wing collars are exaggerated in length and paired with an open-chest shirt.
A-listers ‘Dare to be Red’ at glitzy 2023 SA Style Awards
Ex-Miss Soweto advocates for people with visible difference
Music stars shine on Grammys red carpet
Nomcebo Zikode a hit with song and dress at the Grammys
High fashion our fave stars would shine in at the Grammys
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos