Daredevils of fashion come out to show off in Paris

From lion to Roseberry, Haute Couture Fashion Week scores a thriller

By NOMBUSO KUMALO - 26 January 2023 - 15:21
Doja Cat attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France.
Image: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

From the African jungle to Swarovski Martians, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week was a spectacle of delight and wonderment.

As the Paris haute couture week draws its finale curtains to a successful spring 2023 season, audiences were left enthralled, enchanted and entertained at the gravity-defying feats of designers' acrobatic creations and stunning techniques.

From contortionists of over-sized pinstriped suits at Schiaparelli to illusionists demonstrating the endless possibilities of tulle at Giambattista Valli; the daredevils of fashion truly put on a good show.

Here are the six jaw-dropping moments of the week that will leave you either scratching your head or titling it to the side. 

The devil wears Schiaparelli

It was clear that the Freaky Deaky hitmaker Doja Cat was living her best life throughout the week as she tapped into her devilish side. According to make-up artist Pat McGarth, the creation of Doja Cat’s look took four hours to cover her body in red paint and 30,000 red Swarovski crystals. Cat was commended by McGarth for her commitment.

The lion, the wolf and Schiaparelli

Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France.
Image: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Daniel Roseberry’s bewilderment of what was to come began where all good things begin, in the streets. The star-studded front row included media personality Kylie Jenner, who roared in Schiaparelli’s lion design. 

Unlocking the first part of the show the marvellous designs included exaggerated bell-shaped corsets with keyholes details, corsets made of broken glass and shoes that appeared to be moulded onto models' feet. But what stole the show was the life-like sinful beasts from Dante’s poem Inferno – the lion as pride, leopard as lust, and the she-wolf as avarice – prowling down the runway as shoulders details on coats worn by supermodels Noami Campbell and Irina Shayk.

Gone with the wind

A model walks the runway during the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France.
Image: Francois Durand

Perhaps "The Upside Down" world made popular in the fictional world of hit Netflix series Stranger Things does exist and it was mirrored in the Viktor & Rolf show. The designer duo showcased over-the-top dresses and skirts... but here is the twist, they appeared to be blown away by the wind.

Glittering bodies

For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France.
Image: Pascal Le Segretain

The colourful world of Giambattista Valli had women swooning for the glorious tulle and glitter. However, the pièce de résistance were models in mesh sparkle bodysuits with tulle wrapped around their waists mimicking women coming out of the pool.

Oh, my lash!

For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Doja Cat attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France.
Image: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Never one to shy away from controversy, Doja Cat appeared at the Viktor & Rolf show in menswear and faux eyelashes as facial hair.

The iron and golden ladies

A model walks the runway during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France.
Image: Estrop

Roseberry deserves a special mention for the incredible sculptural face masks. The brass mask that resembled relic statues from lost civilizations and gold body painted faces and torsos that would rival any 24K skincare treatment added just the right amount of mystery and allure among the structural silhouettes.  

