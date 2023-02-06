Nomcebo Zikode a hit with song and dress at the Grammys

How to dress like a Grammy winner? The first step is to pick up the phone and call local couturier Gert-Johan Coetzee.
Nomcebo Zikode did exactly that, about three weeks prior to winning her Grammy award. Born in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal, Zikode in the last few years rose to fame as the vocalist behind smash hits Jerusalema and Xola Moya Wam’. But it’s her sleeper hit Bayethe, a collaboration with Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman that won the SA trio a Grammy for Best Global Music Performance in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night (Monday morning local time).
Their triumph came by beating Nigerian superstar Burna Boy’s monstrous smash hit Last Last as well as Matt B and Eddy Kenzo’s Gimme Love.
So, in order to look like an African goddess, Zikode went for a dramatic feathery look, that was both fantastical and fun, to pick up her golden gramophone statuette. She shimmered in the beaded number.
“I was truly exploring when I added the feather detail to the dress. I wanted to showcase the ostrich feathers because internationally these feathers are quite exotic and hard to come by, so essentially I just wanted to brag a little bit with the kind of natural resources we as Africans have,” Coetzee said.
“I used traditional Zulu beads on the dress as well as ostrich and chicken feathers mixed in just for texture.I played with the juxtaposition between the earthiness of the Zulu beads and the high-shine glamour of the pearls. I used brown and amber pearls in order to create a shiny texture to her dress.
“From the Zulu beads and the ostrich feather, I just like to combine everything that makes SA beautiful and celebrate it.”
Coetzee has dressed A-listers from Lizzo to Cardi B, Oprah Winfrey to Bonang Matheba, Pearl Thusi, Lerato Kganyago and more. But dressing a Grammy winner on their big night is a first.
“I have done beaded skirts for Cardi B and Lizzo, so I was inspired by showing the world something that they can identify with as Gert-Johan Coetzee but internationally. I wanted everybody in Hollywood to know that Nomcebo is wearing Gert from SA,” he said.
“What I was most nervous about the dress was its base fabric seeing that it’s a vintage beaded silk see-through material that’s extremely fragile. I got the fabric 12 years ago from a shop that was closing down, I suppose that the fabric is from the 1950s.
“When Nomcebo comes back, that dress is going to the archives, never to be worn again…. it’s too fragile.”
South African comedian Trevor Noah hosted the prestigious ceremony that saw big wins from Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Adele, Lizzo and Beyoncé. Hollywood screen siren Viola Davis on the night also became an EGOT, a select few entertainers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.
Harry Styles won Album of the Year for Harry’s House, while Beyoncé made a record-breaking moment when she received her 32nd Grammy award.
“This award is not just for us, it’s for everyone back home. This moment is a testament to the fact that our dreams are valid and we can accomplish anything we set our minds on,” said Zakes Bantwini
“I want every young kid in the ghetto in SA to dream big and believe that we deserve to be recognised on the biggest stages in the world. Thank you to my team at IMG Africa, my collaborators Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode, and everyone who’s been supporting us along this journey.”
