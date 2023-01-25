Long live the small waist long live! It’s the year of the whittled waistlines as haute couture runways welcome back the small waist.
The curvy hourglass silhouettes have taken over the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2023 runway.
The past few seasons spring/summer runways have seen the resurgence of the shrinking waistline reimagined through cult trends and classic silhouettes.
The haute couture runway has elevated the drama of the whittling waistline of which we will be sure to see sashaying down red carpets this awards season. We have also curated a list of our fave celebrities we would love rocking the high-fashion style:
Schiaparelli
Haute couture runways welcome back the small waist
Image: Estrop/Getty Images
Schiaparelli
Image: Estrop by Getty Images
Creative director Daniel Roseberry's interpretation of Dante’s poem Inferno saw models walk down the runway in exaggerated bell-shaped corsets and structured cinched corsets made of stained glass and toffee-hued voluminous trousers.
Wish-list celebrities: Rihanna, Taylor Russell, Doja Cat, Kim Kardashian, Adele.
Chanel
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
The Chanel runway's romantic and playful take on life in a circus saw models dressed in elements of ringmaster's suiting in subtlety-cinched jackets and floral cumberband accent.
Wish-list celebrities: Zoe Saldana, Kerry Washington, Lupita Nyong'o, Mary J Blige.
Giambattista Valli
At Giambattista Valli, the volume of a circle skirt takes centre stage in creating the illusion of a small waistline. Smart-draping techniques hugged models' waistlines that trailed gloriously behind them.
Wish-list celebrities: Taraji P. Henson, Zendaya, Beyoncé, Lizzo.
Christian Dior
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
The house referenced its 1970s Bar Suit, featured throughout the collection with focus on structure and elegance. Embroidered corsets in mesh were paired with flowy beaded skirts that hugged the figure in each stride.
Wish-list celebrities: Thuso Mbedu, Viola Davis, Letitia Wright
