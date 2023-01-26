×

Sport

Sabalenka beats Linette to set up Australian Open final with Rybakina

By Reuters - 26 January 2023 - 15:20
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning match point in her semifinal against Magda Linette of Poland on day 11 of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26 2023.
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka surged into the Australian Open final with a 7-6(1) 6-2 win over unseeded Pole Magda Linette on Thursday to extend the red-hot Belarusian's unbeaten start to the year and book a clash with Elena Rybakina.

Adelaide champion Sabalenka has not dropped a set en route to 10 wins in 2023 but made a poor start in chilly conditions on Rod Laver Arena, dropping her serve to love in the opening game before breaking back with two blistering backhands.

The fifth seed heaped the pressure on Linette's serve in the first-set tiebreak with her power and precision to pull away and wrapped it up when her opponent sent one long, before taking full control in the next set with an early break.

Sabalenka had failed to get over the semifinal hurdle on three previous occasions at Grand Slams but was not to be denied this time, as she raced ahead 4-1 and saved three breakpoints to close out the contest with a forehand winner.

Up next for Sabalenka is Russian-born Kazakh Rybakina, after the Wimbledon champion got past another Belarusian and two-time Melbourne Park winner Victoria Azarenka 7-6(4) 6-3 in the first semifinal.

Montjane's exit in Australian Open a 'painful loss'

Wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane says her exit in the Australian Open Women’s Wheelchair singles hurts. Montjane lost to Netherlands’ Diede ...
Sport
1 day ago

Djokovic marches on towards 10th Australian title

Novak Djokovic continued making his quest for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title look like a walk in the park by demolishing Andrey Rublev ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Khachanov and Rybakina through to Australian Open semis

Karen Khachanov reached the Australian Open semifinals for the first time on Tuesday after Sebastian Korda retired injured while trailing 7-6(5) 6-3 ...
Sport
2 days ago

