Hanging out with the Birth of Stars trio

Changing the game





Kamo WW: We are unique reality-TV stars because we are all TikTokers who went mainstream. We are social-media sensations who pushed their way into the mainstream through the simple idea of having cameras follow them around.

Coachella Randy: I believe we’ve become trendsetters in the queer community. I’ve noticed that a lot of people are starting to wear gloves and crop tops and use our lingo. We’ve also noticed how expressive gay people are becoming on social media and all three of us know where it comes from. We’ve done a lot for the industry so far and I am not going to be modest about it, because it took a lot for me specifically to get here.

Kagiso: We are known to be unapologetic in what and who we are — and seeing people take us in is so amazing. When we first got in, we seemed a bit weird because people didn’t know what we were doing, but now the majority of people are doing exactly what we’re doing on our reality show. We are slowly changing cultural norms and trends.

Unapologetically queer, 100% real





Coachella Randy: Everything starts with you. Don’t pick a persona because you want to please people or you’re seeking validation. For instance, when you wear your crop top, are you doing it to be liked or are you doing it to be happy? Things get easier when you’re not trying to keep up with people just to be accepted. Be truly you for you!

Kamo WW: We get a lot of DMs from people who ask how they can become themselves and, honestly, there is no recipe. At times you could want to be yourself just for validation from others, but that’s not you being genuine or happy with yourself. Accepting yourself and living your life without caring what the next person is going to say [is important].

Kagiso: Being authentic to your true self may come with criticism; you just need to be physically, emotionally, and mentally ready for anything. There are so many trials when it comes to coming out of the closet and being true to you.