Hanging out with the Birth of Stars trio
Like the popular phrase: birds of a feather flock together, this trio have been doing just that
Nobody knows how to get the party started like trailblazing reality-TV and social-media stars Oratile “Coachella Randy” Masedi, Kamohelo “Kamo WW” Pule, and Kagiso Mogola.
Kagiso: Being celebrated by the Feather Awards means that we are on the right track. People are acknowledging the work we’re putting out and our efforts are finally paying off.
Kamo WW: We are being recognised by the right people and an organisation that stands for what and who we are. The nomination is just a reminder to us to keep doing what we do best.
Coachella Randy: When we first started out, a lot of people didn’t understand who we were and what we stood for — finally, they do. This is a huge pat on the back for the production team behind Birth of Stars, because no one had experience but took the risk regardless — that’s the true definition being a trendsetter, even when the odds are against you. Living our lives the way we do and being celebrated for it is one surreal feeling.
Changing the game
Kamo WW: We are unique reality-TV stars because we are all TikTokers who went mainstream. We are social-media sensations who pushed their way into the mainstream through the simple idea of having cameras follow them around.
Coachella Randy: I believe we’ve become trendsetters in the queer community. I’ve noticed that a lot of people are starting to wear gloves and crop tops and use our lingo. We’ve also noticed how expressive gay people are becoming on social media and all three of us know where it comes from. We’ve done a lot for the industry so far and I am not going to be modest about it, because it took a lot for me specifically to get here.
Kagiso: We are known to be unapologetic in what and who we are — and seeing people take us in is so amazing. When we first got in, we seemed a bit weird because people didn’t know what we were doing, but now the majority of people are doing exactly what we’re doing on our reality show. We are slowly changing cultural norms and trends.
Unapologetically queer, 100% real
Coachella Randy: Everything starts with you. Don’t pick a persona because you want to please people or you’re seeking validation. For instance, when you wear your crop top, are you doing it to be liked or are you doing it to be happy? Things get easier when you’re not trying to keep up with people just to be accepted. Be truly you for you!
Kamo WW: We get a lot of DMs from people who ask how they can become themselves and, honestly, there is no recipe. At times you could want to be yourself just for validation from others, but that’s not you being genuine or happy with yourself. Accepting yourself and living your life without caring what the next person is going to say [is important].
Kagiso: Being authentic to your true self may come with criticism; you just need to be physically, emotionally, and mentally ready for anything. There are so many trials when it comes to coming out of the closet and being true to you.
Being a trendsetter
Kagiso: There is no memo — it all takes hard work. Yes, it may look easy from the outside being on camera or going viral on social media, but it takes hard work, ambition, and determination to do what we do. Not everyone has star quality and not everyone can have the same destiny.
Kamo WW: You’re going to have to build a strong character before you become a public or social-media figure. If you possess such qualities, then this life can be for you. This game is tough; you heart needs to be hard as a rock to make it in this industry.
Coachella Randy: My late mother (Vinolia Mashego) once sat me down and asked me if I was sure I wanted to be in the entertainment industry based on what she had experienced during her time as a megastar in the 1990s. She asked me whether I was passionate about it or whether I was doing it for the fame… I always apply that when it comes to moves I make in the industry, so I’d advise people to also reflect.
Get the party started
Kamo WW: It is not our intention to start a party or get people around us dancing, we are naturally just like that. We just enjoy fun vibes… that’s how we express ourselves.
Kagiso: Because we are from the township, this is how we have fun. It’s just normal for us to open circles and start dancing and entertain those around us.
Coachella Randy: When you do things for you, you pay no mind to those around you. We dance the way we do because we love having fun and bringing positive energy to those around us.