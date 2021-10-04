Thabang Molaba on ambition and his next move in the acting industry

I ask him for his “how I was discovered” tale, but he can’t remember how it all happened, just that there was “a lot of people” encouraging him to try out for gigs.

Four years ago, he was cast in his first gig — a TV ad for Wimpy, which was followed by ad campaigns for 5FM, Edgars, and Ackermans. Soon after that, he made his debut on Mzansi Magic’s The Queen, where he played the recurring role of Gift Mabuza, appearing alongside Rami Chuene, Connie Ferguson, and Themba Ndaba.

He cringes when he thinks about his first audition, calling it “horrible stuff”. He has also been quoted in the past admitting to feeling uncomfortable and self-conscious on set, but got back on track after taking one-on-one lessons with actress and acting and dialect coach Patricia Boyer.

“I see failure as an opportunity for growth,” he says now. “Every successful person in the world, no matter the industry, has failed before. The only difference is they never gave up. It is part of life. For instance, when someone else is picked over me at an audition, I just go back and try to improve and perfect my craft. It’s definitely not something to be afraid of.”

His hard work and determination culminated in his being cast in Blood & Water which, while not the first South African series on Netflix, is definitely the biggest of the lot so far. After its release in May last year, it quickly became a Top 10 show in some of Netflix’s biggest markets, including the US and UK.

The series, which follows Capetonian teen Puleng Khumalo’s attempts to find out whether private-school “It girl” Fikile Bhele is her sister who was abducted at birth, catapulted stars Ama Qamata and Khosi Ngema into the international spotlight.

While Molaba’s character, KB Molapo, has spent the bulk of the show chasing a music career and being toyed with by Puleng, there are suggestions that he is about to feature strongly, as the teens question the role of their parents in child trafficking. The first season ended on a cliff-hanger, and fans will finally get answers to all their unanswered questions when the second season premieres on 24 September.

The second season was shot earlier this year and Molaba admits it was a far different proposition to the first one, thanks to the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. Some colleagues contracted Covid-19, which disrupted the shooting schedule, and this interview had to be postponed by a week because Molaba was in quarantine.

Fully recovered now, he says via Zoom: “A shout-out to us for getting a season in the can during a pandemic. It was extreme. It also disrupted a lot of my other projects. I had to put them aside to finish up Blood & Water. It was touch-and-go with everything.”