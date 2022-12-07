×

Stage 6 load-shedding from midday on Wednesday

07 December 2022 - 11:47
Stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from midday on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will be increased to stage 6 from midday on Wednesday.

The power utility said this is due to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves.

This comes after Eskom had implemented Stage 4 load-shedding from 9am on Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

