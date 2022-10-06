WATCH | SA content creators level up with Meta
The tech company behind Facebook and Instagram hosted its first 'Creator Day' in Joburg to empower creatives to earn a living doing what they love
When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps such as Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp have further empowered billions around the world.
These innovations are all owned by Meta, a company that's moving beyond 2D screens towards immersive experiences such as augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology — and it wants to bring SA's content creators along for the ride.
“We’re deeply invested in the creative industry in Africa. It's exciting to witness this vibrant creative scene changing how the world views Africa,” says Kezia Anim-Addo, Meta's communications director of Sub-Saharan Africa.
The immense talent we’re seeing from the continent, including SA, is truly inspiringKezia Anim-Addo, Meta's communications director of Sub-Saharan Africa
“We’re committed to supporting and investing in young and diverse talent, through campaigns like #ShareYourAfrica, where we collaborated with over 20 African creators based on the continent and [throughout] the diaspora.”
Another example is the Creators of Tomorrow campaign, where Meta put together curated lists of international creators who are “turning their passions into professions, entertaining audiences, setting trends, and pushing culture forward through innovative new formats” such as the Reels feature on Facebook and Instagram.
Ten creatives from Sub-Saharan Africa — including SA's own Pamela Mtanga — were spotlighted in this campaign alongside others from around the globe.
After the successful launch of Creators of Tomorrow, Meta recently hosted its first Creator Day in Johannesburg, which was attended by more than 40 creators specialising in lifestyle, entertainment, travel, beauty and fashion content.
The event — watch the video above — included a series of workshops aimed at empowering the creators with skills and knowledge to establish and grow their brand, reach their audience and earn a living while doing what they love.
They learnt how to use Reels in new and creative ways, get future ready by using the latest tools and features on Facebook and Instagram, stay safe online, monetise their content on Meta's platforms, and establish real relationships with brands.
“Our goal is to be the best place for creators to tell their story, grow their audience and earn a living,” says Moon Baz, Meta's head of creator partnerships in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, who presented at the event.
“At Meta, we place huge importance on creators and continue to invest in building a suite of tools to support creators’ various needs and ambitions, no matter where you are in your [creative] journey. We’re proud to have a local partnerships team who work hand in hand with creators to guide them on their journey, and we carry out events, such as the Meta Creators Day, to connect with as many of our creators as possible.”
Referring to the Metaverse and upcoming products, Baz says: “We’re looking at what creators are already doing across our technologies to improve the experience, and we’re investing in a suite of monetisation tools and features to help creators earn money, such as NFTs. We recently expanded access to digital collectibles, bringing the benefits of NFT ownership to even more creators and collectors and making the NFT space more inclusive.”
Meta Creator Day ended with an intimate dinner featuring some of SA’s top creators, including Wendy Gumede (aka The Black Wendy), Lesego Tlhabi (aka Coconut Kelz) and Birth of Stars' Kamohelo Pule, Oratile Masedi and Kagiso Mogola.
Attendees were treated to an evening of fine dining and a soulful performance by singer Langa Mavuso. They had the opportunity to network with the Meta team and got insightful tips to help them unlock the full potential of their content on Facebook and Instagram.
This article was paid for by Meta.