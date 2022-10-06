WATCH | SA content creators level up with Meta

When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps such as Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp have further empowered billions around the world.

These innovations are all owned by Meta, a company that's moving beyond 2D screens towards immersive experiences such as augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology — and it wants to bring SA's content creators along for the ride.

“We’re deeply invested in the creative industry in Africa. It's exciting to witness this vibrant creative scene changing how the world views Africa,” says Kezia Anim-Addo, Meta's communications director of Sub-Saharan Africa.