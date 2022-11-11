Draped in a Kim Kardashian-inspired creation made by Kenny Avenue, Coachella Randy told Sowetan that the win validates the importance of being "true to yourself".
“We went through a lot to get where we are as a group and winning such an award clearly means all our efforts were worth it. The goal for our show came to life and people received us well which makes me so happy. The award inspires us to keep doing what we do best," said Coachella Randy, son of late TV veteran Vinolia Mashego.
“Kagiso and Kamohelo are like family to me, and standing on stage with them accepting the award is such a priceless moment. It is one thing to dream big with your friends, but it’s another when you achieve those goals with them.”
Another winner was Tumi Powerhouse who scooped Socialite of the Year, beating Birth of Stars cast and veteran actor Rami Chuene.
“I chose to wear this monochrome dress as a representation of the transgender community. Throughout my career, I’ve always believed so much in showing up and being counted in the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Tumi Powerhouse.
Candice Modiselle scoops 2022 Fag Hag of the Year award
Other Feather Awards went to Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Banyana Banyana
Image: Supplied.
The 14th annual Feather Awards held on Thursday at the Market Theatre Johannesburg was an unforgettable night for media personality Candice Modiselle as she hosted the ceremony and walked away with a pink gong too.
The youngest of the Modiselle sisters hosted with her sisters Refilwe and Bontle as well as celebrated sign language interpreter Andiswa Gebashe. Candice was honoured with the award for Fag Hag of the Year.
“I’m in a line of work where I truly believe representation matters. I hope platforms and celebrations like Feathers 14 serve as a reminder that we can be more daring in our storytelling," said Candice.
"I continue to advocate for authentic African stories and three-dimensional characters, including queer, trans, individuals living with albinism and differently abled people."
Other big winners included social media sensations Birth of Stars, comprising of trio Coachella Randy, Kagiso Mogola and Kamohelo Pule, for Social Media Personality of the Year.
Image: Supplied.
Draped in a Kim Kardashian-inspired creation made by Kenny Avenue, Coachella Randy told Sowetan that the win validates the importance of being "true to yourself".
“We went through a lot to get where we are as a group and winning such an award clearly means all our efforts were worth it. The goal for our show came to life and people received us well which makes me so happy. The award inspires us to keep doing what we do best," said Coachella Randy, son of late TV veteran Vinolia Mashego.
“Kagiso and Kamohelo are like family to me, and standing on stage with them accepting the award is such a priceless moment. It is one thing to dream big with your friends, but it’s another when you achieve those goals with them.”
Another winner was Tumi Powerhouse who scooped Socialite of the Year, beating Birth of Stars cast and veteran actor Rami Chuene.
“I chose to wear this monochrome dress as a representation of the transgender community. Throughout my career, I’ve always believed so much in showing up and being counted in the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Tumi Powerhouse.
Image: Supplied.
“This award just seals the stamp of approval that I’m doing something right and people are recognising it. I will use this award to encourage people to continue living their true and bold selves unapologetically.”
Model Nkuley Masemola took away the award for Best Styled Individual, while tHunk of the Year went to actor and SMag cover star Senzo Radebe.
Diva Extraordinaire of the Year went to Yvonne Chaka-Chaka and Banyana Banyana were named Sports Personality of the Year.
Boity Thulo and actor Anton Jefta received the award for Cutest Couple of the Year.
Nambitha Ben-Mazwi took home Hot Chick of the Year while Sello Medupi for Scalo was named Designer of the Year.
Musician of the Year award was a joined win between Msaki and Zakes Bantwini.
The Real Housewives of Cape Town reality star Thato Montse took away the Drama Queen of the Year award by beating actor SK Khoza and UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng.
Vogue Nights won the best LGBTIQ youth movement while the Best Rainbow Parenting went to Treyvonne Moo ( from House of Diamonds).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos