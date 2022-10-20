×

Fashion & Beauty

SA Fashion Week blasts off with A-lister party

The first runway shows will debut on Thursday night at Mall of Africa in Midrand, Johannesburg

20 October 2022 - 12:54
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Gomora actor Siphesihle Ndaba on the SA Fashion Week red carpet.
Image: SUPPLIED

A-listers such as Lerato Kganyago, AKA, Nadia Nakai, Anele Zondo, Siphesihle Ndaba, Yaya Mavundla and Nefisa Mkhabela and Birth of Stars cast kicked off SA Fashion Week (SAFW) with a bang on Wednesday night at the official opening party in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Fashion designers including Ole Ledimo, Hangwani Nengovhela, Paledi Segapo, Craig Jacobs, Amanda Laird Cherry and Sello Medupe were also in attendance. 

The first runway shows will debut on Thursday night at Mall of Africa in Midrand, Johannesburg, where Cherry and Rubicon will debut their autumn/winter 2023 collections. Founder of Rubicon, Nengovhela, has shared that her latest collection will be inspired by her late father Dickson Ralushai. In the 20 years of the brand, it has unapologetically honoured and celebrated her Venda heritage.

"The past two and half years have been a true testament to our resilience and persistence in an almost non-operational industry. This year's AW’23 collection is inspired by the power and strength that we possess," said Nengovhela.

"And just like still waters we never compromise our form but rather adapt to any trials and tribulations that come our way. The new collection will interpret the way in which water flows smoothly whilst never losing its formation, but rather adapting to the different streams that may come its way."

The second day of SAFW tomorrow will see new collections by Black Coffee, Munkus, Ntando XV, Erre and Essie Apparel by Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

The closing day of SAFW on Saturday will include shows by MaXhosa Africa, Ephymol and Loxion Kulca.

“I am looking forward to seeing fresh and futuristic designs on the runway from up-and-coming designers. I would like to see how they come up with new ways of constructing and redefining fashion with their choice of fabric that they’ll use per design,” said Ledimo, founder of House of Ole and creative director for Loxion Kulca.

"Loxion Kulca leans on being fresh, cool and funky. It’s streetwear with a touch of bespoke fashion. You can look forward to a fun take on streetwear fashion this Saturday.”

Ole Ledimo, founder of House of Ole and creative director for Loxion Kulca.
Image: SUPPLIED

At the opening party, some of our favourite stars showcase their daring sartorial picks. Zondo looked edgy in a pop of colour, while Big Brother Mzansi winner Mpho wa Badimo was serving party vibes in a psychedelic number. Her metallic rainbow dress made her look like the star that she is.

Mavundla was also a bight-hued goddess in a pink David Tlale look.

Tsotsetsi opted for a monochrome tailored set piece by Loxion Kulca. Gomora starlet Ndaba also showed off her minimalist style in designs by Thebe Magugu and Rich Mnisi.

Mpho wa Badimo.
Image: SUPPLIED
Rapper and musician Anele Zondo.
Image: Supplied.
Transgender activist, publicist and reality TV star Yaya Mavundla.
Image: Supplied.
Rapper Nadia Nakai on the SA Fashion Week red carpet.
Image: SUPPLIED
Rapper AKA.
Image: SUPPLIED
Coachella Randy.
Image: SUPPLIED
Kagiso Mogola.
Image: SUPPLIED
Radio personality and actor Teboho “Caddy” Tsotetsi.
Image: SUPPLIED
House Of Zwide star Nefisa Mkhabela.
Image: SUPPLIED

