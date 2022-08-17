Live your best life with an attainable version of the “That Girl” trend
This trend combines wellness-inspired skincare tips with low-maintenance, natural, skin-first makeup
No need for a 5am wakeup-to-makeup call with these quick, low-fuss trends that make looking naturally fresh-faced a breeze.
- Mad for matcha: Get your greens in with a vibrant wash of eyeshadow over the entire lid reminiscent of matcha tea and green smoothies. At the Imane Ayissi haute couture show, models sported washes of bright-green eyeshadow swept over the eyelid and finished off with eye-opening lashes and mascara.
Try: MAC Cosmetics Eyeshadow in What’s The Wifi, R320; Revolution Conceal & Define Concealer in White, R124, clicks.co.za
- Gym lips: We love a low-maintenance, all-day glossy lip that can easily go from gym to lunch. Enter “gym lips”. The viral TikTok trend makes use of a nude lip liner that matches your natural lip colour, applied to the entire lip and finished off with a dab of hydrating lip balm.
Try: WBeauty Retractable Lip Liner in Latte, R129, woolworths.co.za; Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in Fenty Glow, R370, arcstore.co.za
- Peach flush: Step aside, pink blush! A generous sweep of peach blush is having a major moment. Seen on the runways of Etro and MeKay, where blush in peach, tangerine, and subtle terracotta hues was applied to the cheeks, temples, eyelids, and nose bridge to give skin a youthful flush.
Try: Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Fuego Flush, R445, arcstore.co.za
Beauty road-test: Hot-yoga skin
Tired of impossibly blurred, high-glossed skin trends? Take your cue from hot-yoga sessions and meditate on glowing skin that’s steam-room flushed.
- After cleansing the skin, prep with a gentle chemical exfoliation to get rid of any dry, flaky patches that can prevent proper product absorption.
- The trick is to layer the skin with hydration. Use a hyaluronic-acid-rich facial mist to generously dampen the skin and help layers to glide on.
- Apply a serum-toner hybrid or an essence by gently patting into the skin with the palms as the first layer of hydration.
- Slather the skin with a hydrating leave-on mask that gradually soaks in and creates a glossy, balmy layer.
- Reapply another generous misting of facial mist to create a dewy glow reminiscent of a light post-workout sweat.
- If not going off-duty and needing a bit of coverage, wait a few minutes for the skincare to settle before applying makeup.
- Mix 2-3 pumps of liquid foundation or skin tint with one drop of face oil and one drop of liquid highlighter on the back of the hand to warm up the product before applying to the face.
- Don’t be heavy-handed with foundation — the key is to keep the application light and sheer by working it into the skin with the fingertips.
- Enhance yoga skin with the application of a cream blush in pink or red shades across the cheeks and nose bridge to mimic a post-gym flush.