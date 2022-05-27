Kelly Rowland: Here I am

The cat’s out of the bag — the reason for US singer Kelly Rowland’s mysterious trip to South Africa last month has been revealed.

The Motivation hitmaker was filming a new You Belong campaign with alcohol brand Brutal Fruit. The campaign about inclusivity and female empowerment stars six ordinary superfans of the brand alongside Rowland.

Take us through the You Belong campaign?

This campaign by Brutal Fruit is one to be proud of. When I was first asked about it, I was so excited and delighted at this opportunity to collaborate and be with this extraordinary, real South African women, and that we will share these moments on set that are honest, authentic, and true to the lifestyles we lead today, where women want to be the most exquisite versions of themselves… as I’m on set with these women they’re sharing their personal stories and goals.

You’re sitting around the table and listening to everybody like we are all the same, no matter where we are in the world.

What was your biggest takeaway from filming the campaign?

That we are connected — our strengths, fears, figuring things out, motherhood, and occupations, even though all of them are so different.

What is your one special quality that makes you stand out?

My authenticity. I don’t feel the need to bend anymore. I stand in my skin and cape. I stand with knowing that there is only one me and I don’t have to compare myself [to anyone].

What advice would your offer to someone wanting to celebrate their authentic self?

Know what that is. Know what your qualities are, what your strengths are, and what you bring to the table. That way, when you go into the world, no one can tell you who you are. Walk in being independent and knowing your journey.