Kelly Rowland: Here I am
In an exclusive sit-down, the Destiny’s Child member speaks about embracing your authentic self, motherhood, marriage, investing, and her beauty routine
The cat’s out of the bag — the reason for US singer Kelly Rowland’s mysterious trip to South Africa last month has been revealed.
The Motivation hitmaker was filming a new You Belong campaign with alcohol brand Brutal Fruit. The campaign about inclusivity and female empowerment stars six ordinary superfans of the brand alongside Rowland.
Take us through the You Belong campaign?
This campaign by Brutal Fruit is one to be proud of. When I was first asked about it, I was so excited and delighted at this opportunity to collaborate and be with this extraordinary, real South African women, and that we will share these moments on set that are honest, authentic, and true to the lifestyles we lead today, where women want to be the most exquisite versions of themselves… as I’m on set with these women they’re sharing their personal stories and goals.
You’re sitting around the table and listening to everybody like we are all the same, no matter where we are in the world.
What was your biggest takeaway from filming the campaign?
That we are connected — our strengths, fears, figuring things out, motherhood, and occupations, even though all of them are so different.
What is your one special quality that makes you stand out?
My authenticity. I don’t feel the need to bend anymore. I stand in my skin and cape. I stand with knowing that there is only one me and I don’t have to compare myself [to anyone].
What advice would your offer to someone wanting to celebrate their authentic self?
Know what that is. Know what your qualities are, what your strengths are, and what you bring to the table. That way, when you go into the world, no one can tell you who you are. Walk in being independent and knowing your journey.
What sisterhood bonds have you cherished over the years?
Celebrating each other and our wins. Learning from our lows and having a good time. In the time where we are experiencing womanhood, we have to be able to breathe and celebrate as well.
What is the biggest struggle that you’ve had to overcome?
Comparisons. It doesn’t matter who you are in this world as a woman, people always try to compare women. “There is this one artist, but there is this new artist and you guys kind of remind me [of each other].” Don’t do that. Everybody is their own category. Their fingerprint and DNA are different, respect them as such.
That happens whether you are a man or woman, but I think it happens especially with Black women. There has always been this narrative that there can only be one great Black girl. No, there is room for everybody, especially now with social media, and we have to allow ourselves this space to be the best versions of ourselves.
What is the greatest lesson you have learnt in your colourful career?
Trusting my instincts. Sometimes you think, “Where am I thinking from? Is it from this place of insecurity?” You are thinking so many things and it’s just, like, breathe and reboot. “What is the first thing that comes to your gut?” as my mom would say. Just go off of that. Most of the time, I’m right about that person or that decision. You are smarter than you think.
What advice would you offer your younger self?
Put all the money away. Invest wisely. With regard to money, ask questions from people who are doing the things you want to be doing. Invest, invest, invest. You don’t have to wear the designer this and keep up with everybody. Find your style and always buy classic pieces. If there are labels, make then classic pieces [laughs].
How has motherhood and marriage impacted your life?
Motherhood and marriage are grounding for me. Marriage is me continuing to grow. As strange as it may sound, it gives me something as an individual too because I grew up without my father, so it’s like learning how to love this man respectfully, beautifully, and functionally — and communicating. My family is my everything.
Share some of your beauty tips?
Water. I drink a ton of water. I do not go to bed with makeup on and, as my dear friend Serena Williams would say, “Moisturise, moisturise, moisturise.”
What do you love about South Africa?
The people, especially the women, because when we start talking it’s like tennis. It was so dope just to have these conversations. I’ve eaten quite well here, and I love the feeling of the city. I just love it here in Joburg.