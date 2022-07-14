Bonnie Mbuli launches her own jewellery collection, Bon Ami

Bonnie Mbuli has launched a new jewellery collection, Bon Ami, which was first sparked by her own self-healing journey.
Having gone through a few trials in her life, the Noughts + Crosses actor says that the collection is aimed at increasing a positive mindset and enhancing one’s well-being through affirmations engraved on all nine pieces.
“When I was on the journey of healing, what worked for me were the words I repeated to myself every day. It’s very important to remember those words," Mbuli says.
“Since embarking on this journey, I thought to myself, why not work on a jewellery collection that helps spark affirmation and motivation?"
Mbuli adds that the collection celebrates the beauty and resilience of the people of SA, who have had to endure the harsh realities of the pandemic.
She reiterates that many people have been negatively affected in the past two years as seen with the rise of depression or mental health-related cases.
“… this is why sanity and a positive frame of mind are needed right now”, says the Eyebags & Dimples author. “Most of the time we wait until we fall apart to realise that our mental issues are taxing our bodies."
Being a lover of beautiful things coupled with her resilient spirit, Mbuli explains that she wanted her collection to remind people to love themselves with mantras such as “I love and accept myself”, “Let love in, you’re worth it” and “You are magic” engraved on the gold and black pieces.
The mother of two believes that self-care is paramount, more than money. “When I am not okay, my children can pick it up quickly. I also won’t be able to do my job effectively because my mindset is not positive," she says.
“I believe the more you take care of your wellbeing, the more good things come to you. But the less you do that, the more drama-filled your life is. You might even be confused as to why certain things happen, and later find out that you haven’t been taking care of yourself properly.
"I wanted this range to be affordable so that it's accessible to everyone. It's not just for glamour or fashion but to help bring calm and peace to those wearing it."
Bonnie Mbuli launches her own jewellery collection, Bon Ami
The collection was first sparked by her own self-healing journey
Image: Supplied.
