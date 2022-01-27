Thula Sindi's home-grown emporium branches into beauty

Local emporium AfricaRise, founded by Thula Sindi and known for housing home-grown fashion, accessories and art, is expanding into beauty, natural hair care and wellness.

Launched over two years ago, the concept store has three physical branches in Gauteng and is the home for African luxury brands including Sindi, David Tlale, Fundudzi by Craig Jacobs, Ephymol, Imprint, Maria McCloy, Inga Madyibi and more.

AfricaRise Beauty will feature 10 handpicked brands that are locally produced such as Masodi Organics, Vana Naturals, Mocebon, Wick and Purpul Hair.

Sindi takes SMag through the store's journey so far:

Why are you introducing AfricaRise Beauty?

I wanted to create a collaborative space that not only sells clothes but lotions, scented candles, fragrances and hair care products formulated by African creators to our loyal and growing customer base. I like beautiful things; where I live, what I wear, eat and put on my body all matters.

What makes it a pivotal moment?

It’s important to have spaces of beauty in commercial retail centres, and AfricaRise is the vehicle to bring African fashion, craft, jewellery, accessories, fine art and now cosmetics under one roof. I want people to just walk out having a 360-degree experience that is authentically African-made.

How did the concept come about?

It’s been on my mind for a while. The store has five different stages; we were actually slowed down by the pandemic but I am glad we are now up and running. There are two more stages left in order for the store to be complete, however, I can’t tell you what the steps are.

I just want to see my customers being dressed from head-to-toe with everything that has been made on the continent. We are based on demand. We don’t have investors, we don’t have funding. We just have the customers walking in and buying.

Which beauty product is your favourite?

I handpicked the collaborators myself based on how very different their offering is to the market. I feel like people will gravitate towards the skincare products because it's one meant for beginners who'd like to be more serious about their facial regime. But more than anything our customers are going to love all the products because they are so authentically African.