Laws of attraction

Joburg couple Sibusiso and Kundi Dube tie the knot a little more than a year after their first date.

The meeting

Sibusiso: We went to the same university and both studied law, so we met about 15 years ago. We re-connected in August 2020 when Kundi was doing a series called The Legal Dish for her YouTube channel and she interviewed me, among other legal professionals. The rest, as they say, is history.

The attraction

Kundi: It was his confidence, intellect, thoughtfulness, humour, and muscles.

Sibusiso: I was struck by her smile, confident yet calm nature, easy-going personality, and genuine sincerity.

Dating

Sibusiso: Having reconnected after The Legal Dish, we were chatting via WhatsApp one evening and I asked her out for coffee. Coffee turned into hours of chatting and a meal. I couldn’t wait to see her again, so I gave her three date options for the coming weekend — she chose two. A couple of dates later and I asked her to be my girlfriend, she said yes. Most of our dates were at different restaurants, a tradition that we have carried on throughout our relationship (we love trying out new places).

The lightbulb moment

Kundi: On the first date. I had observed and interacted with him over social media and liked what he portrayed, so I was keen to see whether we would “vibe” in person. We definitely did, and that’s when I knew. Thereafter, every interaction was just confirmation. When he had flowers delivered to my office after our third date, I remember being so excited because it was then that I knew that the feeling was mutual.