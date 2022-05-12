Rihanna proud to be launching beauty range in 8 African countries

“I am a proud Bajan who also feels a close connection to Africa, and its people. I've had the pleasure, and the privilege, to spend time on the continent and those experiences never leave you,” Rihanna said in a statement shared with SMag.

“Now, being able to bring Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin to eight African countries and then hopefully more in the future – means so much to me.”

Rihanna, who is ready to give birth to her firstborn child with rapper A$AP Rocky, pays homage to African women with a towering white head wrap in the promo campaign for the African launch.

She dons a matching dress made by SA fashion designer Thebe Magugu. The wool fringe hem knitted number with a detachable bra is from the Kimberley-born designer’s autumn/winter 2021 collection titled Alchemy and nods to the evolution of African spirituality.

In SA, products ranging from lipsticks to moisturisers and foundation will be available at Arc Stores, Edgars and online.

“Every launch is exciting – we're all about being reachable to everyone, everywhere,” Rihanna says.

“But launching across Africa in eight countries not only feels really significant to me on a personal level, but is also a big step towards our goal of bringing Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin to the whole world.”