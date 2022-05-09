IN PICTURES: High society celebs dress to impress for a day at the polo

Another day, another fashion feast at the polo.

This time around, the crème de la crème of Joburg’s elite put on their seasonal must-haves on Saturday for a breezy afternoon at the Aon International Polo taking place at Inanda Club in Sandton.

While all eyes were on the hunky polo players from Argentina and SA, Mzansi’s hot male celebs including Kwenzo Ngcobo, Robert Marawa, Oscar Mbo, Gemaén Taylor, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Bobby Blanco, Matli Mohapeloa, Thami Mngqolo and Mondli Makhoba were also close by.

Female stars such as Sonia Mbele, Ayanda Ncwane, Melody Molale, Tshepi Vundla, Mbali Nkosi, Tshiamo Modisane and Sibusisiwe Jili on the other hand gave the African take on the dress code “royal polo chic”.

Nkosi opted for a royal blue fringe mini-dress by RethaN, styled with a dramatic visor mask.

Ncwane went for an oversized and structural lime suit designed by Zazi Luxury, styled with a matching Anita Ferreira hat.

Her younger brother Phupho Gumede stood out in a pop of colour. He donned a pink boiler suit by Durban-based designer Agape Designs by Ntokozo.

Starlet Kamo Modisakeng kept it simple and clean in a white polka dot number. Vundla also rocked a polka dot maxi dress.

Molale wore a cleavage-hugging animal print dress, complete with black opera gloves.