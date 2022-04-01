Khutso Theledi rejoins Mo Flava 10 years on to co-host Metro breakfast show

Many more South Africans are about to famba na (go with) Khutso Theledi as the new co-host of Metro FM breakfast show from today.

Theledi sees it as “full-circle moment” since she is reuniting with seasoned broadcaster Moeti “Mo Flava” Tsiki, who was the first person to spot her talent for radio while she was still a Boston Media House student over 10 years ago.

It's hard to believe that growing up in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, she didn't listen to much radio. "When I was home in Mpumalanga, I didn’t really listen to the radio, I was a very sporty person – I was a part of the South African netball team but when I moved to Joburg, I started listening to radio," Theledi says.

“In 2012, on April 2, I was a traffic presenter and newsreader at Y, formerly known as YFM, for Flava In The Morning with Mo Flava.

"My duties at the time were traffic and news but I slowly grew into the co-host position and what I loved about that was it gave me the opportunity to understand the key dynamics of radio hosting but most importantly, who Moeti Tsiki was before he was known as Mo Flava.

“Fast forward to 2022 , I am excited about reuniting with the person who first saw potential in a Boston Media House voice-over student and asked her to join his show, and of course, hosting our first show on a national radio station together."

As much as Theledi is excited about her reunion with Tsiki on the airwaves, her integral anticipation is how different they both will sound during their first show after many years of growth in the broadcasting space.

With a big brother and little sister element to their relationship, Theledi hopes she and Tsiki will bring a youthful energy that will be more mature and different to the show they had back in the day.