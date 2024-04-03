Blaqbee ventures into music with debut single Ndiyahamba (Gqi)

“Makeup is something that popped up in my early 20s and it was unplanned," Mtshiselwa said. "I knew back then that I wanted to pursue the possibility of being a makeup designer even though my parents were against it, I still went for it. And much like years ago when I took that leap, I’m going to do the same with music.
Babalwa Mtshiselwa, renowned as Mzansi's leading makeup and hairstyling artist in TV and film, is venturing into music with her sonic moniker Blaqbee.
The 37-year-old's impressive international resume includes working on prolific productions such as Viola Davis's The Woman King and Netflix's Resort to Love starring Christina Milian. She has won countless SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) for her work in Lockdown, Trackers, How to Ruin Christmas and Knuckle City.
But before her success in filmmaking, from as young as seven years old, Mtshiselwa discovered different melodies through her school transport driver. That early exposure to music helped her to hone her musical ear and now distinct sound.
For the last three years, she has been working on finally sharing her music with the public, under her stage name Blaqbee. At the weekend, she dropped a first taste into her music with her debut single Ndiyahamba (Gqi). She also plans to release an EP, describing the offering as an introspective and in-depth study of the human emotion. She has dubbed her “genre-less” sound as “Afro-spiritual”.
