White said Jordaan didn't like that the CEO "rightfully" brought a security company onsite without his consent, convening an urgent meeting with the emergency committee last Saturday.
Furthermore, White alleged that Jordaan misused R22m Safa had received as a loan from Fifa. "The president must tell the regions how he spent the R22,000,000 borrowed from Fifa, approved by the former NEC to settle all outstanding regional grants, clubs’ travelling subsidies and competitions’ prize money.''
White and Monyepao couldn't be reached for comments as they never answered their cellphones and didn't reply to sent messages. On the other hand, Jordaan provided a brief reply, saying "Should you not ask Lydia?"
"I request a revolution from the Safa members to either resolve instituting a commission of inquiry, or an independent forensic audit to get to the bottom of the allegations," wrote White.
Ex-Safa deputy president accuses Jordaan of bullying
White calls for commission of inquiry to probe Danny
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Former SA Football Association (Safa) deputy president Gladwyn White has become the latest official to lambast the organisation's president Danny Jordaan, accusing him of interference in operational matters and indirectly launching a bid for a fourth presidential term when he had initially said he would leave the association in 2027.
In a scathing letter sent to Safa national executive committee (NEC) members at the weekend, White accused Jordaan of bullying CEO Lydia Monyepao to illegally sign off a security contract, among a raft of allegations he made against the Safa president, adding only a revolution in the form of a commission of inquiry would revive the troubled organisation.
White's letter – titled "An extreme sad situation at our beloved football headquarters'' –further describes Jordaan as someone who's "lost morals and ethics" to lead the association, doing as he pleases without any accountability.
‘Broos apologised’: Mokwena ready for meeting and better relationship with Bafana coach
"It is on record that the president regularly called the CEO [Monyepao], bullying her to sign the 24-months contract against the three months’ probation resolution of the NEC as early as the Sunday morning of the 10th of December,'' read White's letter.
"Bullying by its nature should be a serious offence and bullying a woman of any sort should be condemned irrespective of the culprit. In the back of our mind, we must always be reminded of how our former CEO [Tebogo Motlanthe] was reduced to a glorified clerk [as stated in his letter of resignation], a conduct he refused to continue suffocating under."
White also sounded resigned to seeing Monyepao quit. "Safa really deserves better and failure to nip this anomaly in the bud will tarnish the brand further as we are about to lose another CEO. The high turnover of CEOs and vice-presidents are a worrying case study,'' said another extract from the letter.
White alleged that Jordaan tormented Monyepao after "she procured a replacement security service provider at the end of the three months’ probation period allocated by the last NEC meeting of December 9, 2023".
SOWETAN | Relief as Safa pulls plug on bid
White said Jordaan didn't like that the CEO "rightfully" brought a security company onsite without his consent, convening an urgent meeting with the emergency committee last Saturday.
Furthermore, White alleged that Jordaan misused R22m Safa had received as a loan from Fifa. "The president must tell the regions how he spent the R22,000,000 borrowed from Fifa, approved by the former NEC to settle all outstanding regional grants, clubs’ travelling subsidies and competitions’ prize money.''
White and Monyepao couldn't be reached for comments as they never answered their cellphones and didn't reply to sent messages. On the other hand, Jordaan provided a brief reply, saying "Should you not ask Lydia?"
"I request a revolution from the Safa members to either resolve instituting a commission of inquiry, or an independent forensic audit to get to the bottom of the allegations," wrote White.
SOWETAN | Safa must come clean over Bafana
Safa gives details on Bafana reception plan at OR Tambo
Jordaan stays coy over Bafana's Afcon bonuses
NKARENG MATSHE | Paranoid Safa probably want a puppet as presidential candidate
Safa reacts to reports Lucas Radebe wants to be its president
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos