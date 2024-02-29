The supporting cast is just as expressive including Hamilton Dlamini, Mduduzi Mabaso, Dladla, Dawn Thandeka King, Silindile Nodangala, Themba Mbatha, Mike Mvelase, Lehasa Moloi, Nhlanhla Kunene and Patrick Mofokeng.
Sindi Dlathu, Linda Mtoba to star in new daily drama Queendom
Pair to play mother-daughter duo in BET Africa’s telenovela
Image: SUPPLIED
Sindi Dlathu has booked her next gig since her tenure on The River ended and she will reunite with former cast member Linda Mtoba.
Sowetan has exclusively learnt that Dlathu and Mtoba will headline BET Africa’s new daily drama Queendom.
Dlathu played the lead role of Lindiwe Dlamini-Dikana in The River, while Mtoba played her troubled step-daughter Nomonde Dikana.
They will now play mother-daughter duo in the new telenovela helmed by Clive Morris Productions.
Mtoba will play Nthandokayise Mthombeni, with Dlathu slipping into character as Tholakele Mthombeni – a mother with a 30-year secret that will rock her daughter’s world.
“Taking on the role of Tholakele in Queendom has been a profound experience,” Dlathu said.
"Tholakele beautifully captures the essence of familial bonds, empowerment, and the strength of a mother's love. Mzansi is in for a treat, and I am excited to be part of this extraordinary project. It’s an important story to tell.”
The show will also reunite Mtoba with her Isibaya love interest Pallance Dladla, who will play Prince Mcebo Khahlamba.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The supporting cast is just as expressive including Hamilton Dlamini, Mduduzi Mabaso, Dladla, Dawn Thandeka King, Silindile Nodangala, Themba Mbatha, Mike Mvelase, Lehasa Moloi, Nhlanhla Kunene and Patrick Mofokeng.
“I am thrilled to be part of Queendom, a story that goes beyond the ordinary and delves into the complexities of love, destiny, and the power within,” Mtoba said.
“Ntando is not just a character; she's a symbol of the strength all African women possess. In her story, we witness the collision of two worlds, the power of destiny and the rise of a queen. I can't wait for viewers to embark on this journey with us.”
Musician and actor Sjava has also booked a role in the show, playing Prince Mkhuseli Khahlamba. He has also recorded the theme song for the show called Wena Wamanzi.
“Being a part of Queendom has been a beautiful experience. I’m honoured to be part of something that pays homage to African culture and I’m honoured to have been able to contribute a piece of my music to the narrative,” Sjava said.
Following in the success of daily dramas Isono and Redemption, the show is expected to premiere in the second quarter of the year.
“We are thrilled to present Queendom to our audiences. This daily scripted offering is a testament to the rich cultural tapestry and inspiring narratives that Africa has to offer,” said Monde Twala, senior vice-president and GM at Paramount Africa and Lead BET International.
“Beyond entertainment, Queendom aims to inspire change. Our hope is that it will spark conversations, challenging societal norms, as we explore themes of social justice, empowerment and equality.
“Queendom is set in South Africa but draws from the stories and historic moments from across the continent. Viewers can look forward to a majestic experience that celebrates culture and the black excellence that defines BET.”
