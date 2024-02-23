The 42-year-old star described his new offering as a collection of songs that will take listeners on a musical journey filled with emotion, depth and relatable experiences.
“My music captures the essence of embarking on a road trip – the highs, lows, twists and turns that come with venturing into the unknown,” he said.
“The songs follow the characters as they navigate through various emotions, experiences and challenges during their journey.”
At home, he is happier than ever building a beautiful home with his wife Karabo and their three children.
“It's not easy having a career as a musician but I wouldn’t have done it without the help and support of my wonderful wife. I try by all means to make time for family,” he said.
“Interesting and at times challenging, my kids are very vocal and expressive. They challenge me intellectually...”
He also enjoys cooking for his family when he is at home. He treasures the countless hours of playing PlayStation with his kids and goofing around with his wife.
“My family is one of the most priceless gifts that God gave me. My family has a big contribution in shaping me as a person. I love the moments spent with them, the support and love. They are my true love,” he said.
“Life has taught me to trust God always, to be humble and never to forget to pace yourself.”
As far as collaborations are concerned, his dream is to team up with Grammy-winning American musician PJ Morton.
I hope my new album is received with love by my fans – Dr Duda
Mi Casa member says he is not going solo
Image: SUPPLIED
Mi Casa’s Dr Duda is hoping to be received with open arms by music lovers with the release of his debut solo album on Friday.
Born Sipho Philemon Mphahlaza in Mpumalanga, he has for over a decade shaken local sound as producer and pianist for the house trio, alongside lead vocalist J Something and trumpeter Mo-T. But he first shaped his musical ear at the age of eight as a keyboardist for his church group Sounds of Heaven.
His life completely changed when he was introduced to FL Studio (referred to as FruityLoops before 2003) by his neighbour and teacher Pat Mahlangu.
He would later compose an album titled Action 1 with DJ Storm; working with several DJs before Mi Casa was born in 2011.
“I’m not going solo. I’m still part of the Mi Casa. [All these years] I’ve been doing music, collaborations and producing for other artists,” he said.
“As a band, we’ve been very supportive of each other on our individual projects apart from what we do as Mi Casa. We are a brotherhood, and besides everyone knows that my first love is music.
“I hope to be received with love by my fans and I hope they appreciate and enjoy the music on the new album, The Drive.”
Image: SUPPLIED
The 42-year-old star described his new offering as a collection of songs that will take listeners on a musical journey filled with emotion, depth and relatable experiences.
“My music captures the essence of embarking on a road trip – the highs, lows, twists and turns that come with venturing into the unknown,” he said.
“The songs follow the characters as they navigate through various emotions, experiences and challenges during their journey.”
At home, he is happier than ever building a beautiful home with his wife Karabo and their three children.
“It's not easy having a career as a musician but I wouldn’t have done it without the help and support of my wonderful wife. I try by all means to make time for family,” he said.
“Interesting and at times challenging, my kids are very vocal and expressive. They challenge me intellectually...”
He also enjoys cooking for his family when he is at home. He treasures the countless hours of playing PlayStation with his kids and goofing around with his wife.
“My family is one of the most priceless gifts that God gave me. My family has a big contribution in shaping me as a person. I love the moments spent with them, the support and love. They are my true love,” he said.
“Life has taught me to trust God always, to be humble and never to forget to pace yourself.”
As far as collaborations are concerned, his dream is to team up with Grammy-winning American musician PJ Morton.
K.O misses brotherhood with late AKA and Riky Rick
Scores of stars descend on New York for fashion week
Our fashion wishlist for Grammy guests
Tyla says her father will keep Grammy in his room
Rising hip-hop star Scumie inspired by Michael Jackson
Nadia Nakai opens up almost a year after the death of her lover AKA
‘Outlaw’ star Nirvana Nokwe likes to rate her on-screen performances
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos