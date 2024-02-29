×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Kind community activist' Nomsa Ngcukayitobi dies, aged 79

By TimesLIVE - 29 February 2024 - 10:50
Nomsa Nonkanyiso Thelma Ngcukayitobi has died.
Nomsa Nonkanyiso Thelma Ngcukayitobi has died.
Image: Supplied/Daily Dispatch

Nomsa Nonkanyiso Thelma Ngcukayitobi, mother of well-known advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and ANC Eastern Cape secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, died in hospital on Wednesday after a period of illness.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape said Ngcukayitobi, affectionately known as Mangcuka, was “a consummate activist in her own right who dedicated her life to uplifting the working-class community of Lupapasi eCala.”

Provincial spokesperson Gift Ngqondi said: “Words are not adequate to explain the sad loss of Mangcuka. We understand that there is no pain greater than losing a mother.”

The Gcinabantu Hutchison Ngcukayitobi Foundation, which was set up by the family to address social ills in Cala, in honour of their late mineworker father, said they had lost “a remarkable soul”.

She was “a beacon of strength, compassion, and wisdom to all who were privileged to know her,” the foundation said.

“Her life of 79 years was a testament to grace, resilience and unwavering devotion to her family and community. Her kindness knew no bounds, her laughter echoed with joy and her love was a comforting embrace in times of need.”

A memorial service will be held for Ngcukayitobi, who had worked as a nurse and teacher at a disabled school, after an initial job as a domestic worker, at her Cala home on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Dobsonville doctor dies after being shot during robbery at practice

A well-known Dobsonville doctor, Michael Isabelle, has died after being shot during a robbery at his practice.
News
2 days ago

Driver dies after trying to cross flooded bridge in Ekurhuleni

A motorist died during Monday's hail storm in Brakpan.
News
2 days ago

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | ‘Brave’ Bushnell died for justice in Palestine

A human being died on February 25. He was just 25 years old. His name was Aaron Bushnell. Until his death, he was an active US military service ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court