Netflix lines up exciting new shows and returning seasons showcasing Mzansi stories

Auteur Mandla Dube (Silverton Siege, Kalushi) will also drop Heart of the Hunter in the first quarter of 2024, billed as a spy-thriller adapted from the novel by Deon Meyer. Sowetan has independently learnt that the star-studded cast includes Connie Ferguson, Bonko Khoza and Masasa Mbangeni.
Kasi rom-com Soweto Love Story is also expected early next year.
“We are incredibly excited to continue with our investment in South African storytelling and to expand our relationships with these amazing storytellers,” said Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s VP of content for Middle East and Africa.
“These long-term partnerships with local filmmakers have enabled us to uncover unique perspectives and diverse stories from South Africa to entertain our more than 238 million members around the world.
“This is why we’re committed to investing in SA’s creative industry and showcasing the incredible talent the country has to offer. ”
Netflix has also announced multi-titles collaborations with several local filmmakers and production houses ranging from Akin Omotoso to Mandla N, Mpumelelo Nhlapo, Gugu Zuma-Ncube, Pepsi Pokane, Donovan Marsh, Gambit Films and Ochre Media.
“I am pleased to be partnering with Netflix Africa again as we continue to tell exciting stories for audiences to enjoy,” Omotoso said.
Zuma-Ncube and Pokane said in a joined statement: “We are immensely appreciative of Netflix as a creative & business partner. As storytellers, our Netflix experience has been the perfect balance of being challenged & stretched; whilst being heard & appreciated. As creative entrepreneurs, this deal creates a great platform for us to sustainably invest in infrastructure and talent development.”
Last Friday, Netflix hosted a star-studded soirée at a rooftop in Sandton, Johannesburg, celebrating this year South African Film and Television (Safta) nominees. A-listers including Thando Thabethe, Anele Mdoda, Winnie Ntshaba, Sophie Ndaba, Nthati Moshesh, Warren Masemola, Siphesihle Ndaba and Noxolo Dlamini flaunted their spring fashion.
Netflix lines up exciting new shows and returning seasons showcasing Mzansi stories
Image: supplied
Young, Famous & African, Savage Beauty and Blood & Water are returning with new seasons on Netflix.
The leading global streaming service on Monday previewed its local content expected between now and next year at MIP Africa.
Blood & Water starring Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema, Thabang Molaba and Natasha Thahane has been greenlit of a fourth season; while Savage Beauty with Rosemary Zimu in the lead has been renewed for a much-awaited second season.
Reality show Young, Famous & African which recently aired its second season featuring Bonang Matheba, Nadia Nakai, Khanyi Mbau, Naked DJ and Swanky Jerry will also make a comeback.
While no airdate has been confirmed for the aforementioned titles, young adult series Miseducation from Burnt Onion Productions, creators of successful comedy series How To Ruin Christmas is one of the new local shows. It will premiere next Friday featuring a cast of Buntu Petse, Lunga Shabalala, Mpho Sebeng and Ebenhaezer Dibakwane.
Image: supplied
Viewers can also look forward to new holiday season series YOH’ Christmas produced by Johnny Barbuzano, Tiffany Barbuzano and Morishe Matlejoane.
In terms of feature films, the platform has three scheduled including Kandasamys: The Baby, another instalment from the popular Kandasamys franchise, landing on October 20 and premised in Mauritius.
Auteur Mandla Dube (Silverton Siege, Kalushi) will also drop Heart of the Hunter in the first quarter of 2024, billed as a spy-thriller adapted from the novel by Deon Meyer. Sowetan has independently learnt that the star-studded cast includes Connie Ferguson, Bonko Khoza and Masasa Mbangeni.
Kasi rom-com Soweto Love Story is also expected early next year.
“We are incredibly excited to continue with our investment in South African storytelling and to expand our relationships with these amazing storytellers,” said Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s VP of content for Middle East and Africa.
“These long-term partnerships with local filmmakers have enabled us to uncover unique perspectives and diverse stories from South Africa to entertain our more than 238 million members around the world.
“This is why we’re committed to investing in SA’s creative industry and showcasing the incredible talent the country has to offer. ”
Netflix has also announced multi-titles collaborations with several local filmmakers and production houses ranging from Akin Omotoso to Mandla N, Mpumelelo Nhlapo, Gugu Zuma-Ncube, Pepsi Pokane, Donovan Marsh, Gambit Films and Ochre Media.
“I am pleased to be partnering with Netflix Africa again as we continue to tell exciting stories for audiences to enjoy,” Omotoso said.
Zuma-Ncube and Pokane said in a joined statement: “We are immensely appreciative of Netflix as a creative & business partner. As storytellers, our Netflix experience has been the perfect balance of being challenged & stretched; whilst being heard & appreciated. As creative entrepreneurs, this deal creates a great platform for us to sustainably invest in infrastructure and talent development.”
Last Friday, Netflix hosted a star-studded soirée at a rooftop in Sandton, Johannesburg, celebrating this year South African Film and Television (Safta) nominees. A-listers including Thando Thabethe, Anele Mdoda, Winnie Ntshaba, Sophie Ndaba, Nthati Moshesh, Warren Masemola, Siphesihle Ndaba and Noxolo Dlamini flaunted their spring fashion.
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos