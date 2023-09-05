×

Culture

Netflix lines up exciting new shows and returning seasons showcasing Mzansi stories

05 September 2023 - 11:45
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
Actors Rami Chuene and Sandile Mahlangu in attendance at the Netxflix Saftas event last Friday.
Image: supplied

Young, Famous & African, Savage Beauty and Blood & Water are returning with new seasons on Netflix.

The leading global streaming service on Monday previewed its local content expected between now and next year at MIP Africa.

Blood & Water starring Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema, Thabang Molaba and Natasha Thahane has been greenlit of a fourth season; while Savage Beauty with Rosemary Zimu in the lead has been renewed for a much-awaited second season.

Reality show Young, Famous & African which recently aired its second season featuring Bonang Matheba, Nadia Nakai, Khanyi Mbau, Naked DJ and Swanky Jerry will also make a comeback.

While no airdate has been confirmed for the aforementioned titles, young adult series Miseducation from Burnt Onion Productions, creators of successful comedy series How To Ruin Christmas is one of the new local shows. It will premiere next Friday featuring a cast of Buntu Petse, Lunga Shabalala, Mpho Sebeng and Ebenhaezer Dibakwane.

Young, Famous and African stars Luis Munana and Zari Hassan in attendance at Netflix Saftas event last Friday.
Image: supplied

Viewers can also look forward to new holiday season series YOH’ Christmas produced by Johnny Barbuzano, Tiffany Barbuzano and Morishe Matlejoane.

In terms of feature films, the platform has three scheduled including Kandasamys: The Baby, another instalment from the popular Kandasamys franchise, landing on October 20 and premised in Mauritius.

Auteur Mandla Dube (Silverton Siege, Kalushi) will also drop Heart of the Hunter in the first quarter of 2024, billed as a spy-thriller adapted from the novel by Deon Meyer. Sowetan has independently learnt that the star-studded cast includes Connie Ferguson, Bonko Khoza and Masasa Mbangeni.

Kasi rom-com Soweto Love Story is also expected early next year.

“We are incredibly excited to continue with our investment in South African storytelling and to expand our relationships with these amazing storytellers,” said Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s VP of content for Middle East and Africa.

“These long-term partnerships with local filmmakers have enabled us to uncover unique perspectives and diverse stories from South Africa to entertain our more than 238 million members around the world. 

“This is why we’re committed to investing in SA’s creative industry and showcasing the incredible talent the country has to offer. ”

Netflix has also announced multi-titles collaborations with several local filmmakers and production houses ranging from Akin Omotoso to Mandla N, Mpumelelo Nhlapo, Gugu Zuma-Ncube, Pepsi Pokane, Donovan Marsh, Gambit Films and Ochre Media.

“I am pleased to be partnering with Netflix Africa again as we continue to tell exciting stories for audiences to enjoy,”  Omotoso said.

Zuma-Ncube and Pokane said in a joined statement: “We are immensely appreciative of Netflix as a creative & business partner. As storytellers, our Netflix experience has been the perfect balance of being challenged & stretched; whilst being heard & appreciated. As creative entrepreneurs, this deal creates a great platform for us to sustainably invest in infrastructure and talent development.”

Last Friday, Netflix hosted a star-studded soirée at a rooftop in Sandton, Johannesburg, celebrating this year South African Film and Television (Safta) nominees. A-listers including Thando Thabethe, Anele Mdoda, Winnie Ntshaba, Sophie Ndaba, Nthati Moshesh, Warren Masemola, Siphesihle Ndaba and Noxolo Dlamini flaunted their spring fashion.

Sophie Ndaba at the Netflix Saftas event last Friday.
Image: supplied
Fatal Seduction actor Kgomotso Christopher in stunning tribal slit dress at Netflix Saftas event last Friday.
Image: supplied
Actors Siphesihle Ndaba and Noxolo Dlamini were guests at Netflix Saftas rooftop event last Friday.
Image: supplied
Musician and television personality Tshego Koke.
Image: supplied
Sophie Ndaba, Winnie Ntshaba and guest at Netflix Saftas event last Friday.
Image: supplied
Rami Chuene, Noxolo Dlamini and Thando Thabethe at the Netflix Saftas rooftop event last Friday.
Image: supplied
TV personality Katlego Maboe at the Netflix Saftas rooftop event last Friday.
Image: supplied
Guests playing Jenga with Netflix themed blocks at the Netflix Saftas brunch last Friday.
Image: supplied
Actor Dineo Langa in attendance at the Netflix Saftas event last Friday.
Image: supplied
Radio and television personality Anele Mdoda with guest at Netflix Saftas event last Friday.
Image: supplied
Actor Rosemary Zimu in attendance at the Netflix Saftas rooftop event last Friday.
Image: supplied

