Broos's boys should watch Skhiri, Msakni

As Bafana Bafana wrap up their group phase campaign of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast by facing Tunisia at Korhogo’s Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Wednesday (7pm SA time), where essentially avoiding a defeat should see them through to the round of 16, we bring to light a few facts about the Carthage Eagles.
Key players: Ellyes Skhiri, Youssef Msakni and Hamza Rafia
Skhiri, a property of Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, is a gifted central midfielder with commendable work rate. The 28-year-old is a modern defensive midfielder who constantly scans the pitch with an aim of reading the game well.
Msakni, 33, is one of the most experienced players in the squad with over 100 national team appearances. Msakni is also the captain of Tunisia. He plays for Qatar Stars League club Al Arabi.
Rafia scored Tunisia’s only goal of the current Afcon so far, in the 1-all draw against Mali. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder plays for Italian Serie A club Lecce.
Form in the last five games: WDWLD
November 21 2023; beat Malawi 1-0 away in the World Cup qualifiers
January 6; played a scoreless draw against Mauritania in a friendly on home soil
January 10; beat Cape Verde 2-0 in a friendly at home
January 16; stunned 1-0 by Namibia in their opener of the Afcon
January 20; played a 1-all draw against Group E leaders Mali in their second game of the Afcon
NB: Tunisia have only won Afcon once, in 2004.
Head to head against Bafana
Bafana and Tunisia have played against each other six times in the past. Both SA and the Eagles of Carthage have recorded three victories, with zero games drawn. The teams’ most recent game was in the group stage of the 2008 Afcon, with Tunisia claiming a 3-1 triumph in Tamale, Ghana. The first ever meeting between these two sides was in 1996 Afcon final at FNB Stadium, where SA won 2-0 to lift what remains their first and only continental crown to date.
Rankings
Tunisia are ranked 28th by Fifa and third continentally. Bafana are 38 places behind them in the Fifa rankings, while in Africa they are nine spots behind the Carthage Eagles.
