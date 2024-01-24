×

Soccer

Broos's boys should watch Skhiri, Msakni

Avoiding defeat should see SA through to the round of 16

24 January 2024 - 06:59
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Youssef Msakni of Tunisia during the Afcon match between Tunisia and Mali at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Saturday
Youssef Msakni of Tunisia during the Afcon match between Tunisia and Mali at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Saturday
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staff

As Bafana Bafana wrap up their group phase campaign of the  Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast by facing Tunisia at Korhogo’s Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Wednesday (7pm SA time), where essentially avoiding a defeat should see them through to the round of 16, we bring to light a few facts about the Carthage Eagles.

Key players: Ellyes Skhiri, Youssef Msakni and Hamza Rafia

Skhiri, a property of Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, is a gifted central midfielder with commendable work rate. The 28-year-old is a modern defensive midfielder who constantly scans the pitch with an aim of reading the game well.

Msakni, 33, is one of the most experienced players in the squad with over 100 national team appearances. Msakni is also the captain of Tunisia. He plays for Qatar Stars League club Al Arabi.

Rafia scored Tunisia’s only goal of the current Afcon so far, in the 1-all draw against Mali. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder plays for Italian Serie A club Lecce.

Form in the last five games: WDWLD

November 21 2023; beat Malawi 1-0 away in the World Cup qualifiers

January 6; played a scoreless draw against Mauritania in a friendly on home soil

January 10; beat Cape Verde 2-0 in a friendly at home

January 16; stunned 1-0 by Namibia in their opener of the  Afcon

January 20; played a 1-all draw against Group E leaders Mali in their second game of the Afcon

NB: Tunisia have only won Afcon once, in 2004.

Head to head against Bafana

Bafana and Tunisia have played against each other six times in the past. Both SA and the Eagles of Carthage have recorded three victories, with zero games drawn. The teams’ most recent game was in the group stage of the 2008 Afcon, with Tunisia claiming a 3-1 triumph in Tamale, Ghana. The first ever meeting between these two sides was in 1996 Afcon final at FNB Stadium, where SA won 2-0 to lift what remains their first and only continental crown to date.

Rankings

Tunisia are ranked 28th by Fifa and third continentally. Bafana are 38 places behind them in the Fifa rankings, while in Africa they are nine spots behind the Carthage Eagles.

