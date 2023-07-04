Only Kau’s wife was aware that he was part of the show.
“The trickiest part of this whole experience was that no one could know where I was because I signed an NDA [non-disclosure agreement],” said the 45-year-old comedian.
"Only my wife knew about me being on the show but no one else outside of her knew because I was not allowed to speak about my involvement with the show with anyone or hint any secrecy around the show.
"I mean, my kids didn't know, and neither did my best friend or even my golf buddies. They were always confused to see me absent from our golf days having never missed any day in the four years since we started our golf days. Looking back at it, I think it was all worth it. I actually had fun.”
On stage, Hippo left cryptic clues which fell flat with the team of regular detectives J'Something, Sithelo Shozi, Hlope and Boity Thulo standing in for Somizi Mhlongo.
He then serenaded the audience with Earth, Wind & Fire hit September.
“The Hippo's head was a little bit heavy based on the frame. It was almost as if it was falling forward. Seeing that the hippo was the character I was assigned, I felt the need to fall into the shape, the body and the size of what a hippo could be,” he said.
“What people are not aware of is that the costume also forms part of the challenge on the show, it ultimately shows your ability to entertain in disguise.”
Kau is currently working on his comedy special that will be taking place later in the year. He is also working on a new comedy TV show, teasing that it will bring back the old Kau that people grew to love.
David Kau knocks out Mpho Popps with Hippo disguise
Top comedian leaves The Masked Singer SA detectives in shock
Image: Supplied.
The look of shock on fellow comedians Mpho “Popps” Modikoane and Skhumba Hlope was the highlight for David Kau as he was unmasked as the Hippo on The Masked Singers SA.
Kau at the weekend became the latest celebrity surprise to participate on the show, joining Banana (Bongani Bingwa), Football (Doctor Khumalo), Zebra (The Lazy Makoti) and Rooster (Victor Matfield).
“My most memorable moment was seeing the look on Mpho Popps and Skhumba’s faces because they couldn’t believe they didn’t guess it was me. They were also impressed at how I could hide my identity so well,” Kau said.
“I enjoyed being in disguise as the hippo. I don’t know how I ended up with the Hippo but I am glad that it all ended perfectly for me.
“I said ‘yes’ to participating in the show mainly because Anele [Mdoda] is the producer. Anele is amazing at what she does and for a change, I felt at ease joining a production where I won't be handling any of the duties. My job was just to pitch, learn the lyrics and then perform. If I could I would do it again.”
