Thando Thabethe, Thulani Mtsweni, Deli Malinga, Noxolo Dlamini, Melusi Mbele and Tshego Koke are all first-time winners at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).
The 17th instalment of the prestigious film and television awards took place over two nights on Friday and Saturday at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand with former The River actor Lawrence Maleka (adding another Safta win on the night) and former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi hosting the live broadcast.
Thabethe, a two-time nominee on the night, rocked a strapless crimson gown by House of Sass as she picked up her award for Best Actress in a TV Comedy for her lead role in How to Ruin Christmas. The show, produced by Burnt Onion, also scooped Best TV Comedy and Best Supporting Actor in a TV Comedy for Desmond Dube.
“I’m super excited and beyond happy to have received this award,” gushed Thabethe on Sunday morning.
“When I woke up this morning, I rushed downstairs just to see if it was still there. To be recognised in highest form in the land is one of the greatest honours.”
TV stars bask in Saftas glory
Thando Thabethe toasts debut gong
Image: Supplied.
Thando Thabethe, Thulani Mtsweni, Deli Malinga, Noxolo Dlamini, Melusi Mbele and Tshego Koke are all first-time winners at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).
The 17th instalment of the prestigious film and television awards took place over two nights on Friday and Saturday at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand with former The River actor Lawrence Maleka (adding another Safta win on the night) and former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi hosting the live broadcast.
Thabethe, a two-time nominee on the night, rocked a strapless crimson gown by House of Sass as she picked up her award for Best Actress in a TV Comedy for her lead role in How to Ruin Christmas. The show, produced by Burnt Onion, also scooped Best TV Comedy and Best Supporting Actor in a TV Comedy for Desmond Dube.
“I’m super excited and beyond happy to have received this award,” gushed Thabethe on Sunday morning.
“When I woke up this morning, I rushed downstairs just to see if it was still there. To be recognised in highest form in the land is one of the greatest honours.”
Veteran actor Malinga has been acting since the late 1980s, but became a household name portraying Sarah Ngcobo, the wife of Khaphela (Mike Mvelase) in SABC 1’s longest-running soapie Generations. Malinga in recent years has not shown any signs of slowing down, being booked and busy with roles in Adulting, Umkhokha, Imbewu and more. She finally received recognition for Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela for her role in Redemption.
“I believe that God does things in His own time. God is never too early nor too late in life. everything He does for you is according to His time and this award came at the right time despite the many years I’ve been acting,” Malinga said.
“I must be honest, I wasn’t expecting to take home anything. When I heard my name being called, I couldn’t believe my ears because I felt that category was announced way too early – it was the second category of the night and I was still easing into the whole ceremony. So, going on stage to accept the award when I just got there was so unbelievable.
“I was chosen for this to teach through acting. Teaching has been what my family is about and I do so through acting, hence I will continue telling stories though my acting. This award signifies that I too will one day produce and direct my own soapie or series... this I believe is possible.”
Image: Supplied.
MTV Base presenter Koke walked away Best TV Presenter, one of the few public-voted categories at the Saftas.
“The award is an emotional and true testament of what hard work, consistency and growth is,” Koke, who was unable to attend the awards told Sowetan.
I wasn’t always at my best or did this [presenting] to get popular but to harness my craft... I had work commitments hence I wasn’t there last night. With this new season, there’s a lot of work needed to be done from shoots to presenting gig or being on set.”
Netflix took away a total of 19 awards, including Dlamini (Silverton Siege) for Best Actress in a Feature Film, Nthati Moshesh (Savage Beauty) for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama and Lerato Mvelase (Justice Served) for Best Actress in a TV Drama. Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star won Best Made for TV Documentary.
Image: Supplied.
But the biggest winner was MultiChoice group scooping 45 awards. These include Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela for Mtsweni (Gomora), Best TV Drama for Lavish and Best Telenovela for Legacy. Life with Kelly Khumalo was named Best Structured Soapie Reality Show.
Mbele was named Best Actor in a TV Soap for his role on Scandal!, with the e.tv daily drama also winning Best TV Soap and Best Achievement in Scriptwriting-TV Soap.
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied,
Image: Supplied.
Daring fashionistas, style icons rock the season’s must-have racy thread
Jerusalema ikhaya lami
Musa Keys, Doja Cat bring Mzansi flavour to MTV Video Music Awards
The evolution of Nomzamo Mbatha
Trapiano artist Buzzi Lee captivates Spitori raps
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos