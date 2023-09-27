How Wiseman Mncube became Mandoza

The final episode of BET’s six-part series Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza will air tonight.

Taking on the role of late kwaito star Mandoza was no small feat for Wiseman Mncube, beloved for his TV roles in Shaka iLembe, Uzalo, The Wife, and eHostela. The leading man reflects on bringing his most challenging role yet to life.

What was the energy and emotion on set?

The set was a safe and welcoming space. Even though there were ups and downs as we had a tight timeframe in which to shoot, we all pulled through and worked well together. We understood why we were there. When I first stepped on set, I was nervous. It was only once we started filming that I could focus on narrating the story as an actor while being respectful in the role.

What discovery did you make about him?

I grew up following his music and seeing him as this big icon and legend. We also saw ourselves as nkalakatha in the era of Nkalakatha. So, when I was researching him, I found out that he was a loving and praying person.

He was a people’s person. He cared for his family — his mom, kids, and wife — and Chiskop (kwaito group). Although he was the only one from the group who made it as a solo act, he never forgot them. He would go back to Zola in Soweto and hang out with them or take them to his home in Randburg.

What was your interaction with Tumelo, his second son, on set?

I would see his children, particularly Tumelo [was] so hands-on (Tokollo was overseas). Tumelo was with the production. If I had to perform a certain scene and he was around he would call me aside and share with me how his father would have done it.

He was so proud of the production and aspired that his father’s story be narrated as an homage to him. Tumelo showed me the kind of father that Mandoza was. They [Tumelo and Tokollo] carry his legacy in their hearts and love him. Even through the bad press and his drama in the tabloids, he never forgot his family.

Mandoza’s wife Mpho also played a prominent role on set — what was that like?

The support from the family was amazing, especially from his wife Mpho, from the first day until today. She often checks in on me and asks me about my feelings about the show since it’s aired.