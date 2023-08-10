How was it like to relive everything through the biopic?
Nkalakatha: Story of a South African icon
Mpho Tshabalala outlines her husband Mandoza's story as revealed on biopic
Image: Thembinkosi Dwayisa
The year was 2000 (Y2K) and a solo music act from Zola, Soweto, dropped a banger that welcomed the new millennium, captured youth culture and became an anthem. His name was Mandoza and the song was Nkalakatha.
With the lyrics “Ngamtshela ngathi onomona akagcumele isigubu saMandoza...” he shaped kwaito, united a nation and along the way was goated. His rise to fame, wild party days and love story with wife Mpho Tshabalala is coming to the small screen with biopic Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza starring Wiseman Mncube and Lorraine Moropa as the couple. Tshabalala, who served as executive producer, gives an exclusive preview ahead of the show debuting next Wednesday on BET Africa.
How would you describe the biopic?
It’s not all about Mandoza. It’s about Thembinkosi, Mduduzi and Mandoza. It’s a true story, but we have added that va va voom for television. You can see the link between the three and it’s always the need to provide. Thembinkosi is a young boy growing up on the streets of Soweto and it’s his name at home; but growing up he was referred to as Mduduzi on the streets. Mduduzi is the guy who meets Mpho and has kids with Mpho. He’s a father. Then you meet Mandoza, who comes from Chiskop (kwaito group) and he’s a public figure.
How would you describe your love story with Mduduzi?
You know when they say “we were meant to be together”, this one we were meant to be together. We were more friends than anything. He departed on my birthday, so we were soulmates (pauses and holds back tears). We can continue.
Image: Thulani Mbele
You get emotional because you loved him greatly, do you remember the first time you met him?
(Laughs) Definitely. We were chilling at Carlton Centre (a popular shopping centre and hangout place for the youth in Joburg) with my friends. I had a cousin who worked there and I had visited them. I then saw these guys, I think they just got paid as Chiskop. When I was walking out, one approached me and I thought they where thugs based on how they were dressed – not my type. The first appearance wasn’t wow, but he had charm. I thought let me try it out.
So his intentions were clear from the onset?
Yep, but I wasn’t sure. But spending time with him and getting to know him I was smitten and I thought he’s the one.
When do you know though?
Before I knew it I was madly in love. I remember that first day I got into a taxi with him, he was supposed to get off before me, but he didn’t. He continued with me so that he could see where I lived. Then I accompanied him to take a return taxi and that became our routine.
What did you love the most about him?
The way he loved; his personality and everything. We grew up together because we met when we were young. (She was 18 and he was 20). And the love he had for the next person was amazing. Mduduzi would always bring me strangers. When you came to the Tshabalala, you came as a stranger and left as family because of him. That’s what he taught me.
Did you realise a shift in personality when he launched Mandoza?
Now I had to deal with Mduduzi and Mandoza. At times when we were fighting, he’d say to me “no baby, it wasn’t me, it was Mandoza” and I was like “you are bullsh*tting me”. There was a shift, his career got heavy on me. But when he came home he knew Mandoza belonged on stage. The biggest change came when Nkalakatha was released. It brought all the good things and it took a bit of Mduduzi from us. We never got to see him a lot, the girls throwing themselves at him and it got too much for him.
Image: Thulani Mbele
How was it like to relive everything through the biopic?
There were certain scenes where I just couldn’t hold it – like my stroke and wedding. At times it got heavy, but I'm glad I had a strong support structure in my family, friends and therapist.
What do you remember about the wedding?
I remember that it was a street bash, I always said to him that he owed me another wedding. I remember looking up at church and thinking I’ve never seen such a wedding where the church was so packed. When we came back from taking pictures, the street was packed especially in Katlehong, where I'm from. There where people on top of their house so they could see. I call it a street bash not in a bad way, it was a kasi celebration.
What is going to surprise audiences about the biopic?
I wasn’t going to portray Mduduzi as a priest, he was never that. He was a performer and loving husband and father. They will also get to see the party side, that I also didn’t know that deep until we interviewed his friends. Finding out that when they didn’t come home, they were up to so many things that shocked me. I wished he was around for me to quiz him.
What did you think of Wiseman’s performance?
I spent time with Wiseman and Lorraine before shooting. But on the first day of shooting, he was dressed up – we used Mduduzi’s clothing. He shaved his head. I was overwhelmed and when he started playing the character it got worse, Wiseman is gifted and God has blessed him. Both him and Lorraine, they played it so well.
How was it like watching scene with your stroke?
It gave me more appreciation to God and myself. Not everyone is given a second chance. When I had the stroke I had to learn to talk and walk again, I became a baby again. Having to see Lorraine act it out and where I am today I thanked God for a second chance.
And with his health and then death?
That was very difficult because this was a guy who I took care of. I would make sure I was there throughout the chemotherapy and there is a scene where he’s totally blind closer to his passing. It brought back memories. (She pauses and holds back tears). So when I saw that, it played out in my head again.
What do you want audiences to take away from biopic?
Black stories are not told enough. My daughter is 13 and if Mduduzi was not his dad she would have no idea who Mandoza is because our stories are not told. Let us tell our stories, we have come so far.
