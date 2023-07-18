×

Culture

First look at Wiseman Mncube as Mandoza in biopic Nkalakatha

Icon’s widow serves as executive producer for the six-part series

18 July 2023 - 13:16
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Image: Supplied.

An exclusive first look at Shaka iLembe actor Wiseman Mncube as late kwaito star Mandoza, real name Mduduzi Edmund Tshabalala, and The Queen star Lorraine Moropa as his wife Mpho has arrived.

The two will lead the cast of the anticipated BET Africa biopic Nkalakatha: the Life of Mandoza, with supporting roles by Lillian Dube, Dawn Thandeka King, Mzambiya, Khotso Phosa, Lindo Sithole, Phineas Bullets and Fanele Zulu.

The six-part series will premiere on August 16 at 9pm. Mandoza’s widow will serve as executive producer for the show.

“Before shooting, I had the incredible opportunity to spend a few days in Zola, immersing myself in Mandoza’s world. Mpho Tshabalala, Mandoza’s wife and Tumelo, his son were actively involved in the process, sharing a wealth of insights,” Mncube said.

“The weight of portraying an icon was heavy on my shoulders. I felt a deep responsibility to honour his memory and pay homage to his legacy and I am honoured to have been chosen for the role.”

Image: Bet Africa

Mpho added: “Nkalakatha: the Life of Mandoza offers an authentic portrayal of the legendary musician’s life, showcasing his immense talent, resilience, and the profound impact he had on countless lives. This project was very close to my heart and is something I have been wanting to see come to life for quite some time.”

Phosa will slip into character as young Mandoza, with King and Dube as the Nkalakatha hit-maker’s mother and grandmother, respectively. Mandoza’s fellow Chiskop band members Lollipop will be portrayed by Mzambiya and General by Sithole.

Image: Supplied.

Mandoza was a true icon, whose music transcended boundaries and united a nation. His magnetic presence and powerful lyrics resonated with people from all walks of life, breaking down racial divides and creating a sense of unity. It is imperative that we tell the stories of extraordinary heroes like Mandoza, who were larger than life and left an indelible mark on pop culture across the continent,” said Monde Twala, senior vice president & GM at Paramount Africa and Lead BET International.

Through Nkalakatha: the Life of Mandoza we honour his legacy and celebrate his profound impact, reminding us all of the power of music, storytelling and the ability of individuals to bring people together.”

Image: Paramount

