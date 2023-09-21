“My kids are now at the age where they can appreciate living in a place like this and be part of such a community as this one, I just love it here,” he said
“When I’m here, I feel more like the people as opposed to the US. I’m more calmer when I’m here and not really looking over my shoulder at who’s out to get me because I know, if anyone came after me, I’d have plenty of people to have my back.”
Hamilton will share the stage with Idols SA winner Musa Sukwene, who on Tuesday said how excited he was to finally met and perform with his music hero.
About his secret to longevity, Hamilton said: “One of the biggest lessons I’ve learnt through this journey is to believe in myself, walk the walk and to put more time into my craft. I’ve also learnt to never second guess myself because when God gives you an assignment, you’ve got to work and believe in it.”
As for the song that Hamilton regrets not recording? He cited American soul duo Gnarls Barkley’s debut single Crazy released in 2006. The song ended up winning a Grammy.
“I wish I took it and did that song when Cee Lo Green [Gnarls Barkley lead singer] sent it to me as a demo. The song wasn’t fully written and I was also quite busy at the time but when it became a big hit, I felt like growing a big foot to kick myself,” he laughed.
“However, I don’t have that many regrets as a musician; all the moments I’ve lived are beautiful and I can’t wait to create new ones in the future.”
Mzansi love keeps Anthony Hamilton returning for more
Fans in for treat as Idols winner Musa joins muso
Image: Thulani Mbele
American crooner Anthony Hamilton can’t wait to once again serenade his fans, after all he’s admittedly overwhelmed by the love he’s always showered with in SA and that’s why he keeps returning for more Mzansi devotion.
The 17-time Grammy nominee will perform in SA for an impressive eighth time for a two-night concert at SunBet Arena at Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria.
“It seems like every time I come here, the love I receive keeps getting bigger and to sell out the Arena for the first show and there be a demand for a second one means that a lot of people still care,” he said.
“It’s always heartwarming to hear people say that they relate to most of my songs because they feel what I’ve been through and the life I’ve lived through my music.”
The 52-year-old Charlene hit-maker said he has plans of move to SA in the future as he has grown to love the people, food and culture that comes from the “motherland”.
“My kids are now at the age where they can appreciate living in a place like this and be part of such a community as this one, I just love it here,” he said
“When I’m here, I feel more like the people as opposed to the US. I’m more calmer when I’m here and not really looking over my shoulder at who’s out to get me because I know, if anyone came after me, I’d have plenty of people to have my back.”
Hamilton will share the stage with Idols SA winner Musa Sukwene, who on Tuesday said how excited he was to finally met and perform with his music hero.
About his secret to longevity, Hamilton said: “One of the biggest lessons I’ve learnt through this journey is to believe in myself, walk the walk and to put more time into my craft. I’ve also learnt to never second guess myself because when God gives you an assignment, you’ve got to work and believe in it.”
As for the song that Hamilton regrets not recording? He cited American soul duo Gnarls Barkley’s debut single Crazy released in 2006. The song ended up winning a Grammy.
“I wish I took it and did that song when Cee Lo Green [Gnarls Barkley lead singer] sent it to me as a demo. The song wasn’t fully written and I was also quite busy at the time but when it became a big hit, I felt like growing a big foot to kick myself,” he laughed.
“However, I don’t have that many regrets as a musician; all the moments I’ve lived are beautiful and I can’t wait to create new ones in the future.”
Una Rams pays homage to Prince
Kumalos win crimen injuria case against Phamotse
SMag looks at the evolution of SA’s female musicians and their global impact
Musa Sukwene delighted to share stage with his 'inspiration' Anthony Hamilton
Anatii’s essential tips to Delicious festival-goers
Style icon Naomi Campbell adds designer to her list of accolades
Kamo WW on mission to conquer the world with music
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos