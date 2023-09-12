Nasty C gushes over being a father

Rapper and first-time dad Nasty C says the biggest lesson he has learnt so far about fatherhood is trusting his guts and instincts.
The 26-year-old musician opened up about his journey as a new dad on Monday afternoon at the launch of his fifth studio album, Love It Here, held at Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria.
Real name Nsikayesizwe Ngcobo, he welcomed his first-born son Oliver two months ago with his long-term girlfriend Ntombizodwa Sibanyoni, affectionately known as Sammie Heavens.
He burst onto the scene in the late 2020s as a fresh-faced teenager with hits like Hell Naw, Strings and Bling, SMA, Black and White and Lemons.
“This new experience of parenthood has changed me in so many different ways. It still feels surreal that I’m a dad to a small human being, who is a big part of my world,” he said.
“This journey is giving me a lot of grounding. It’s making me take my career a bit more seriously, which I always have but then it was more playful than I am now.
“My son might be quite young but he’s teaching me love on a whole new level.”
He added that his main focus now was to build something “sustainable” for his son more than just his fame.
“Oliver is at that age where he’s now smiling and interacting with you… which is the coolest thing right now,” he laughed.
“I think he looks more like my girlfriend and his grandmother but everyone feels like he looks more like me, so I don’t know.”
With his mind focused on his new offering, Nasty C's much-awaited album, will drop on Friday, featuring guest appearances by US rapper Benny The Butcher and local acts including Ami Faku, Tellaman, Manana, 25K and Maglera Doe Boy.
The art cover for the new album features a portrait of him and his young family.
“I’m glad I get to express myself through music, and my new music is evidence of that. I have been very intentional about fixing my relationship with my dad and fans are going to hear about it in the album. There is a lot of reflection, forgiveness, but also understanding,” he said.
“My girlfriend is also featured in it. She does poems as skits and has a song on the last track, titled Dear Oliver, dedicated to our son.”
Nasty C gushes over being a father
‘This journey is giving me a lot of grounding’
Image: supplied
Rapper and first-time dad Nasty C says the biggest lesson he has learnt so far about fatherhood is trusting his guts and instincts.
The 26-year-old musician opened up about his journey as a new dad on Monday afternoon at the launch of his fifth studio album, Love It Here, held at Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria.
Real name Nsikayesizwe Ngcobo, he welcomed his first-born son Oliver two months ago with his long-term girlfriend Ntombizodwa Sibanyoni, affectionately known as Sammie Heavens.
He burst onto the scene in the late 2020s as a fresh-faced teenager with hits like Hell Naw, Strings and Bling, SMA, Black and White and Lemons.
“This new experience of parenthood has changed me in so many different ways. It still feels surreal that I’m a dad to a small human being, who is a big part of my world,” he said.
“This journey is giving me a lot of grounding. It’s making me take my career a bit more seriously, which I always have but then it was more playful than I am now.
“My son might be quite young but he’s teaching me love on a whole new level.”
He added that his main focus now was to build something “sustainable” for his son more than just his fame.
“Oliver is at that age where he’s now smiling and interacting with you… which is the coolest thing right now,” he laughed.
“I think he looks more like my girlfriend and his grandmother but everyone feels like he looks more like me, so I don’t know.”
With his mind focused on his new offering, Nasty C's much-awaited album, will drop on Friday, featuring guest appearances by US rapper Benny The Butcher and local acts including Ami Faku, Tellaman, Manana, 25K and Maglera Doe Boy.
The art cover for the new album features a portrait of him and his young family.
“I’m glad I get to express myself through music, and my new music is evidence of that. I have been very intentional about fixing my relationship with my dad and fans are going to hear about it in the album. There is a lot of reflection, forgiveness, but also understanding,” he said.
“My girlfriend is also featured in it. She does poems as skits and has a song on the last track, titled Dear Oliver, dedicated to our son.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos