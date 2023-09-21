SMag looks at the evolution of SA’s female musicians and their global impact

Nothing but fire emojis for SMag’s annual Heritage issue. We are celebrating everything that makes us proudly and uniquely South African – our food, language, fashion, culture, music and so much more.
We are honouring the moment with two covers, the first looking at the evolution of female musicians through the lens of our cover stars Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Nomcebo Zikode. Four decades on, Chaka Chaka is still the Princess of Africa. Earlier this year, Zikode was embedded in history after becoming the first SA woman to win a Grammy in 57 years after Miriam Makeba. The unlikely duo unite on our latest cover and bond about their global takeover, decades apart.
Then Bafana Mthembu is on the cover of SMan. The content creator is one of his generation’s most recognisable faces mainly for refashioning amabhinca for Gen Z. His popular social media series Asgqoke, paying homage to the sartorial , has given him a viral leap into superstardom. Here are some highlights from their cover stories:
Chaka Chaka on the global success of Umqombothi released in the late 1980s:
During those times, there was little expectation of getting known worldwide, only in your country, because that’s where we performed. I have no idea how it reached the world. Things were different in apartheid SA, but still the song blew up in a major way.
On travelling to Nigeria in 1989 to film a Pepsi Cola ad with Tina Turner, Michael Jackson, and Robert Palmer:
I wore torn denims and I remember how upset Nigerians were, they found it inappropriate and unserious. People showed up dressed up in tuxedos. But they were amazing in the end as I performed with [Nigerian musician] Femi Kuti in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Igu state. I travelled with my son Mfumu, who was young then, and stayed at the Sheraton Hotel. What was fascinating is that we had to fly to London first and catch a connecting flight to Lagos; there was no direct travel like today.
Image: Themba Mokase.
Image: Themba Mokase
Zikode on how winning a Grammy changed her life:
It’s not easy for female musicians to be in the front, because there are always people trying to pull you down. It’s heartbreaking that it’s difficult for some to believe that I wrote Jerusalema because of the impact it had. As women we always need to be stronger. We are very powerful.
Zikode on how Chaka Chaka has uplifted her:
She’s an amazing woman. Everywhere I visit, I tell them she’s my aunt. She is loved so much in West Africa, as Princess of Africa. They also mention Brenda Fassie a lot. I’d like to thank her for paving the way for women like me. We are where we are today because of people like her. She’s such a strong figure and I look up to her so much. To be featured next to an icon like her in this magazine is an honour. When I was a backup singer, I always hoped to work with her.
Mthembu on his digital series Asgqoke, paying homage to homegrown sub-cultures such as amabhinca:
I felt like there were a lot of “get ready with me” videos online, but there was no sense of representation of these subcultures I grew up around. Another reason I started was when I was doing research at work [a marketing and brand agency], I would struggle to get points of reference when I was searching for a cool taxi driver. They have always been associated with violence and the minute you search “taxi drivers” you would bump into a large pool of pictures with guns and how they have been portrayed in the media. Not to say that some of them are not that but it’s a stereotype.
Get your copy of the magazine tomorrow, found inside the Sowetan for free, when you purchase the newspaper on that day.
Image: Themba Mokase
