Lack of goals a concern for Tembo

Richards Bay coach Kaitano Tembo is disappointed that they could not build on their 1-0 victory over Moroka Swallows last Friday after they suffered a 1-2 defeat to Chippa United at King Zwelithini Stadium on Tuesday.
Tembo said it would have been good had his side registered two successive victories as that would have seen them move from second from the bottom in the DStv Premiership log standings.
Bay have five points after seven matches and what disappoints Tembo, who is now under pressure, is the manner in which they lose the games they should be winning.
"Look, based on the performances, yes, but based on results, obviously it's a little bit disappointing the way we are losing games," Tembo told the media during the post-match press conference.
"These are matches I feel that we should be winning, but we struggle to score goals. If you look at our performance against Chippa, we didn't deserve to lose the game.
"Also, we made a lot of individual errors in terms of our defending. They didn't really work hard for their goals, where we scored a very good goal but couldn't defend it.
"But at the same time, I think it also boils down to a lot of things. I can't blame the players. I thought they worked very hard. It was just unfortunate that we could not get the results."
Sanele Barns had given the Natal Rich Boyz a lead in the first half before Elmo Kambindu netted a brace to give the Chilli Boys their second win of the season and move them to the top eight bracket.
Tembo, 53, also feels their match against Chippa came too soon after their victory against Swallows last Friday.
"I think this game came too soon for us. We needed to relax a little bit because we played on Friday and Tuesday. We played another game with a lot of travelling," he said.
"Travelling can play a huge role in terms of the freshness of the team. But this is our situation. We just have to try and dig deep and find ways of getting ourselves out of this.
"We've to put in a lot of work at training and if we are playing at home, we should be able to defend that one goal, but we could not do it."
Bay's next match is away to TS Galaxy on October 1, where they will be searching for their second win.
Lack of goals a concern for Tembo
Bay still searching for a second win
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
Richards Bay coach Kaitano Tembo is disappointed that they could not build on their 1-0 victory over Moroka Swallows last Friday after they suffered a 1-2 defeat to Chippa United at King Zwelithini Stadium on Tuesday.
Tembo said it would have been good had his side registered two successive victories as that would have seen them move from second from the bottom in the DStv Premiership log standings.
Bay have five points after seven matches and what disappoints Tembo, who is now under pressure, is the manner in which they lose the games they should be winning.
"Look, based on the performances, yes, but based on results, obviously it's a little bit disappointing the way we are losing games," Tembo told the media during the post-match press conference.
"These are matches I feel that we should be winning, but we struggle to score goals. If you look at our performance against Chippa, we didn't deserve to lose the game.
"Also, we made a lot of individual errors in terms of our defending. They didn't really work hard for their goals, where we scored a very good goal but couldn't defend it.
"But at the same time, I think it also boils down to a lot of things. I can't blame the players. I thought they worked very hard. It was just unfortunate that we could not get the results."
Sanele Barns had given the Natal Rich Boyz a lead in the first half before Elmo Kambindu netted a brace to give the Chilli Boys their second win of the season and move them to the top eight bracket.
Tembo, 53, also feels their match against Chippa came too soon after their victory against Swallows last Friday.
"I think this game came too soon for us. We needed to relax a little bit because we played on Friday and Tuesday. We played another game with a lot of travelling," he said.
"Travelling can play a huge role in terms of the freshness of the team. But this is our situation. We just have to try and dig deep and find ways of getting ourselves out of this.
"We've to put in a lot of work at training and if we are playing at home, we should be able to defend that one goal, but we could not do it."
Bay's next match is away to TS Galaxy on October 1, where they will be searching for their second win.
Rulani sings praises of ‘improved’ Pirates
Downs dominance over Bucs give them 1-0 advantage
Fight or be left behind, Khenyeza warns his troops
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos