×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Culture

Kamo WW on mission to conquer the world with music

Social media influencer steps out of Birth of Stars

14 September 2023 - 11:05
Masego Seemela Online journalist
TV star Kamohelo “Kamo WW” Pule is ready to rule the world with his music.
TV star Kamohelo “Kamo WW” Pule is ready to rule the world with his music.
Image: Supplied

Social media sensation Kamo WW, renowned as one-third of Birth of Stars, is ready for the next chapter in his career as a solo music act. 

Real name is Kamohelo Pule, in the past two years he has become a viral superstar with the trio, which also includes Oratile “Coachella Randy” Masedi and Kagiso Mogola.    

It has been three months since Kamo WW debuted his first single, Abafana, and he is excited that people will not only know him for his impressive dance moves but now his electrifying sound, which fuses amapiano and gqom.  

“I’ve always loved music... but I must admit, a lot of people were taken aback when I announced I was venturing into music,” said Pule.

“I grew up in a very big family and every time we had family gatherings, my cousins and I would always choreograph dance routines that we’d perform to the family and when we were out at street bashes. 

"Dancing then became a thing for me and seeing that I'm such a fan of music and I love how it moves me, I thought I should make my own music, a sound that's in my head that people can listen to and also dance to."

Image: Supplied

His mission is world domination through his sound. Pule has released a follow-up single Chommie, a collaboration with Kancane hit-maker Siphesihle Nkosi, affectionately known as Chley.  

"Every time I dance, I feel like I'm tapping into my higher power... my music, on the other hand, is a different story – it's a feeling I can't even describe," said the 21-year-old musician from Springs in the East Rand. 

Pule admitted that he still had a long way to go before audiences could warm up to him as a musician.  

"I fully understand it will take time for them to adjust to the idea that I'm a musician now. These are the same people who have boxed me as just a model, hype-man or social media influencer but I'm ready to sway their opinion and for them to see that I am truly an artist," he said. 

"What's comforting is how a few fellow musicians are now coming to me with talks about possible features, which makes this whole objective all the worthwhile." 

Pule said that being part of Birth of Stars taught him the importance of finding his unique identity.

"The downside of fame is that people always want to compare us but little do they know that those are my brothers – we were actually together two days ago. We hang out all the time, we are as thick as thieves," he said. 

"I love that all three of us are growing outside of Birth of Stars. Randy is working on something new and exciting, while Kagiso is gearing up for his deejaying career. I also love that they are showing me so much love in terms of my music. They are so involved in my growth as a musician. Randy always helps me out with performance routines and Kagiso is always there to push me to keep going.”   

Musa Keys, Doja Cat bring Mzansi flavour to MTV Video Music Awards

Musa Keys, Yung Miami, Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Mary J Blige, Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie were some of the stars in attendance at the ...
S Mag
1 day ago

Nasty C gushes over being a father

Rapper and first-time dad Nasty C says the biggest lesson he has learnt so far about fatherhood is trusting his guts and instincts.
S Mag
2 days ago

House of Zwide’s Shalate Sekhabi to release her debut EP, Love Is…

Television darling Shalate Sekhabi is taking the next step in her nascent career with the launch of her music career this Friday.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Viewers will enjoy knowing Mandoza outside fame – Moropa

As TV lovers wait in anticipation to see how late icon Mandoza rose to stardom in BET’s new biopic Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza, actor Lorraine ...
Entertainment
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

[WATCH] This nurse wants to stop cervical cancer in Hammanskraal
Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case