Kamo WW on mission to conquer the world with music
Social media influencer steps out of Birth of Stars
Social media sensation Kamo WW, renowned as one-third of Birth of Stars, is ready for the next chapter in his career as a solo music act.
Real name is Kamohelo Pule, in the past two years he has become a viral superstar with the trio, which also includes Oratile “Coachella Randy” Masedi and Kagiso Mogola.
It has been three months since Kamo WW debuted his first single, Abafana, and he is excited that people will not only know him for his impressive dance moves but now his electrifying sound, which fuses amapiano and gqom.
“I’ve always loved music... but I must admit, a lot of people were taken aback when I announced I was venturing into music,” said Pule.
“I grew up in a very big family and every time we had family gatherings, my cousins and I would always choreograph dance routines that we’d perform to the family and when we were out at street bashes.
"Dancing then became a thing for me and seeing that I'm such a fan of music and I love how it moves me, I thought I should make my own music, a sound that's in my head that people can listen to and also dance to."
