Food & Drink

Spice things up and elevate your plant-based dish this winter

Treat your veggies like you treat your meat, advises chef Hill

30 April 2024 - 09:39
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Chef Hill's renowned butternut and chickpea coconut curry Bunny Chow
Chef Hill's renowned butternut and chickpea coconut curry Bunny Chow
Image: supplied

Flavour-packed vegetarian cuisine is on the menu this winter season.

No longer will the humble vegetable be relegated as the optional side serving on our dinner tables as plant-based dishes have taken centre-stage as a delicious alternative to meat dishes – not only winning over plant-based lovers but meat devotees too.  

Executive chef at Wild Coast Sun Luxury Resort, Georgina Hill, believes one of many ways to elevate your favourite plant-based dish is with the addition of an ingredient that will warm up the taste buds.  

“Being on this side of the world we love our spice,” says the 43-year-old.

The luxury resort in Eastern Cape, very close to the KZN border, boasts breathtaking scenery, lush forestry and oceanic views. It is also located in. a region marked by a pleasantly natural environment stretching to the town of Port Edwards, KZN's southernmost town.

“We have many vegetarian diners based on their Hindu religion and they are always looking for new and exciting dishes. We are deliberate in offering a bigger selection of vegetarian options and our regular vegetarian guests are happy with the changes we have made on our menus,” she says. 

“When I first arrived here [at Wild Coast Sun], the chefs were deep-frying most of the vegetarian options. Vegetarians or plant-based diet diners are generally healthy.”  

An on-and-off vegetarian since age 18, Hill has since fully immersed her culinary palette in plant-based cuisine, welcoming the pleasing health benefits that have come with the lifestyle switch.  

“I have arthritis in my fingers and shoulder, and I found that having a meat-based protein would make it flare up. The minute I cut meat produce from my diet I’ve had no pain and inflammation," she says.  

“Working in the kitchen is generally long hours and you're on your feet most of the time. I found that sticking to a vegetarian diet gives me more energy and I don’t tire quickly.”  

The well-travelled chef began her culinary journey on the Isle of Man, an island located in the Irish Sea. Working as a waitress at the golf club in the small seaside town, she took great interest in the magic that takes place in the kitchen.  

“The guys [chefs] were always busy and pushing to get things done. Soon I began working back of the house and I loved it. It’s a pressure pot, but if you manage it well it can be exciting to see how the ingredients end up on a plate and the enjoyment of the guests' faces – it is a great experience,” says Hill.  

Hill received her culinary training at Darnley Career Academy and worked at various establishments including The Tower pub in Redhill, as a waiter before being handed the reins of its kitchen.  

Chef Georgina Hill, Executive Chef, Wild Coast Sun Luxury Beach Resort
Chef Georgina Hill, Executive Chef, Wild Coast Sun Luxury Beach Resort
Image: supplied

“I grew up on a farm situated between Polokwane and Mokopane in Limpopo. We had no power, so we used candles and cooked on a coal stove. I recall my mom making freshly baked bread in the mornings and how we grew our produce. Those are memories I will forever cherish,” she says.  

“My parents used to cook together and would make lasagne for us kids. I do the same thing now with my kids, but I make it plant-based – they don’t know the difference.

“Treat your veggies like you treat your meat and you will be surprised with what you can do. Season them well, braai, sauté, roast and boil them. Don’t be afraid to experiment with them and add flavours and herbs. It doesn’t always have to go straight into a pot of boiling water. 

“Peri-peri oil is a key ingredient in our chutney, which you can buy or infuse on your own. We use it to sauté our vegetables and add that extra flavour to our spicy tomato chutney. For those who don’t enjoy spicy food, you can add cumin which has good flavour but is not spicy.” 

Butternut and Chickpea Coconut Curry 

Ingredients 

  • 100g onion, chunky chopped  
  • 1 Tbsp crushed garlic 
  • 1 Tbsp crushed ginger 
  • 100g red pepper, chunky chopped
  • 3 red chilli
  • whole butternut, peeled and cubed
  • handful of carrots, peeled and finely diced
  • potatoes, peeled and chunky chopped
  • 1can chickpeas - drained
  • 1 Tbsp tomato paste
  • 1 Tbsp cumin seeds
  • staranise
  • 1-2 cinnamon sticks
  • ½ Tbsp paprika
  • 1 Tbsp Harissa paste
  • 1 Tbsp curry powder – your favourite blend (heaped)
  • 1 tsp turmeric
  • 10 black peppercorns
  • 1 Tbsp vegetable stock powder (or cube)
  • 1 can coconut cream
  • salt to season
  • 2 Tbsp oil

 Method 

  • Cut the butternut into bite size cubes and then toss in oil with cumin seeds, chilli powder, paprika, salt and roast until just soft.
  • To make the curry sauce, sweat the onions, garlic, ginger, carrots, red pepper and spices in a little oil.
  • Add 1 cup of water (with the veggie stock added) and the potatoes. Cook until soft before adding the coconut cream. 
  • Leave it to cook slowly until lightly bubbling 
  • Finally add the chickpeas and butternut before serving. 
  • Serve with rice, cauli-rice, roti, naan bread or a bunny. 

 

Aerial view of the Wild Coast Sun Luxury Beach Resort in Port Edward
Aerial view of the Wild Coast Sun Luxury Beach Resort in Port Edward
Image: supplied

30 food and beverage trends for 2024

Influential chefs and food experts spotlight culinary fashions that will whet our appetites this year.
S Mag
1 week ago

Ukhonaye Mconi celebrates Mzansi cuisine by adding a modern twist

Ukhonaye Mconi is preserving Mzansi dishes by elevating their dining status from treasured family delicacies to culinary splendour beckoning a ...
S Mag
4 weeks ago

Hunter's Gold celebrates the never-give-up spirit of South Africans

SPONSORED | The original premium cider brand invites you to 'Fosta 'Til You Taste Real Gold' and stand a chance at winning a 'Gold Experience', ...
S Mag
1 month ago

WATCH | Chateau Del Rei takes you behind the scenes of S Mag's 'Fab 30' issue

SPONSORED | Everyone’s favourite sparkling wine in a can is perfect for an instant celebration any time, anywhere — including toasting the end of ...
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Colin Asare-Appiah toasts to local hero ingredient for cocktails: fynbos

Seasonal cocktails boast a rich flavour offering that warms up the chest and chases away the cold.
S Mag
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Two Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash in training, killing all ...
'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...