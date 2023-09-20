Musa Sukwene delighted to share stage with his 'inspiration' Anthony Hamilton

Sharing a stage with American muso Anthony Hamilton this weekend is a full circle moment for Idols SA’s winner Musa Sukwene.
Ten years ago, the 36-year-old crooner won the ninth season of singing reality competition currently airing its final season. One of the memorable moment for the Mthande hitmaker was performing a rendition of Hamilton’s smash hit Cross Me Over during the show’s top 7.
“Anthony Hamilton has always been one of the artists I looked up to whenever I referenced myself in music. The first time I heard him sing I could almost see myself in him,” Sukwene said.
“It was around this time, in September, when I performed Pass Me Over on Idols... my journey and confidence weren’t all that great at the time but I grew into my own as a musician and now ten years later I get to share the stage with the man who’s been my inspiration is such an incredible feeling.”
Sukwene can hardly contain his excitement about finally meeting his music hero.
“We will only start rehearsing on Friday but seeing that I know his whole catalogue, I know I’m going to pull it off,” he said.
“In all honesty, I can’t wait to perform Pass Me Over – that song is more significant in my life and holds great sentimental value to my journey as a singer.”
The Thandiwe singer added that he was saddened to see Idols SA conclude, having introduced music lovers to now big names such as Khaya Mthethwa, Shekhinah, Lloyiso, Brenden Praise, Amanda Black and many more.
Sukwene can hardly contain his excitement about finally meeting his music hero.
“If it was according to me, I would’ve loved for Idols SA to be renewed for another season to help give more people the platform to showcase their talent. But I also understand that business is business at the end of the day,” Sukwene said.
“I had such a nostalgic moment when I performed on the show last week. I remember thinking to myself, ‘Ah, man! This shouldn’t be happening’... but I get it.”
With all the highs and lows he has experienced as a performer, Sukwene described his time in the music industry as a bittersweet journey. His biggest lesson has been to pace himself and familiarise himself with the business side of music.
“I sincerely feel that only now my music career is actually about to take off. I’ve learnt in this industry for the past decade the importance of prepping and making sure that your music resonates with the audience,” he said.
“My dream destination that I hope to perform at one day is Madison Square Garden in New York because it’s the heart of R&B, Afro-pop and Soul – all the things I embody as a singer. I feel like if I were to pack that up, it would be such a great honour to my career and myself as a singer.
“I am glad that four albums later, as a producer and songwriter, I’ve seen great growth and I can’t wait to see what else unfolds in the next ten years.”
