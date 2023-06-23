Who are The Masked Singer SA contestants behind Rhino and Doughnut? Well, the show’s panel of detectives – J’Something, Somizi Mhlongo, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba Hlope – have already guessed it could be Siya Kolisi, Tendai Mtawarira, Shekhinah and Freshly Ground’s Zolani Mahola.
So far, three stars who have been unmasked in the local spin-off of the global phenomenon are Football (Doctor Khumalo), Zebra (The Lazy Makoti) and Rooster (Victor Matfield).
“I’m always shocked every time a celebrity is unmasked because that moment determines whether you (as a detective) was right or wrong,” said the Mi Casa singer.
“I have a feeling that Tendai aka The Beast is the Rhino... his big stature and love for wine tells me that it’s him. From a tone perspective singing-wise, I have a feeling that Doug could be Shekhinah but the perfectly crafted costumes tend to throw us off on who the celebrity might be. It’s actually a mind-blowing experience.”
Mhlongo begs to differ. “I think Siya Kolisi is the Rhino and Zolani Mahola is the Doughnut... and let me tell you, I am never wrong,” he said.
I guess we have to wait until tomorrow when another celebrity will be unmasked and we will perhaps find out who guessed right.
Heidi du Toit, head of costume and design on the show, lifted the lid on the production process of making Rhino and Doughnut’s costumes.
Guess the celeb: Who are Rhino and Doughnut in The Masked Singer SA?
Image: Supplied.
Heidi du Toit, head of costume and design on the show, lifted the lid on the production process of making Rhino and Doughnut’s costumes.
Image: Supplied,
“The first time we met Rhino and had to take his measurements, he immediately told us that he doesn’t want to be a fat Rhino with a big belly, so I said I’d give him a six-pack and muscles. We wanted him to feel macho and good about being in the costume,” du Toit said.
“When we finally did the fittings, Rhino was very excited and was parading his costume with pride despite how heavily padded and hot the suit was at the time we shot the show. Another thing about Rhino is that he is a family man and agreed to participate in the show because of his kids.”
Du Toit described the production of Doughnut’s costume as “quite technical” since mobility and comfort were the main concerns with her execution.
Image: Supplied.
“We had to work out the pattern for the Doughnut because we needed to make sure that the hands are easily moveable when the celebrity wears and performs in it. It was also important for us to ensure that there was space underneath where the celebrity’s body comes out, so she can move and dance with ease,” she said.
“Making the structure strong was very important because we needed to make sure that it doesn’t bend or get ruined when it’s transported around. All the costumes had their own challenges but I hope the viewers found it easy to guess who the celebrities are.”
Still to be unmasked this season are Tree, Elephant, Warrior, Hippo, Watermelon, Sunflower and Lollipop.
Who do you think is the celebrity behind the identity of Rhino and Doughnut?
