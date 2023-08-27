Djokovic savouring the moment after past US Open disappointment

Novak Djokovic is bringing new appreciation to his latest Grand Slam campaign, chasing a men's record-extending 24th title in New York where he has collected the trophy three times but also suffered bitter disappointment.

He was disqualified in 2020 when he swatted a ball in frustration, inadvertently hitting a line judge, and in 2021 he was left heartbroken when Russian Daniil Medvedev ended his quest for a calendar Grand Slam in straight sets in the final.

Last year, he was unable to travel to the tournament after US authorities required Covid-19 vaccinations for non-nationals to enter the country.

“It was last year during the Open that I felt it's a pity that I'm not there. I felt sad for not being able to participate,” the world number two said on Friday.

“But this year, I mean, is this year. I don't think about what happened in the last year or last couple of years. Just focusing my attention to this year's tournament.”

The 36-year-old Serbian rolls into Flushing Meadows in peak form after defeating 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in an epic Cincinnati final that he called “one of the best, most exciting, and most difficult finals” he had ever played.