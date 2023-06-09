DJ Shozi thrilled about TV debut on Masked Singer SA

DJ and social butterfly Sithelo Shozi has finally scored her big break with a TV gig which sees her joining a panel of “detectives” on SA’s very first Masked Singer game show.
The 29-year-old socialite will be putting all her investigative skills to the test to figure out which celebrity is performing on stage while disguised in elaborate masks and costumes to conceal their identities on the singing competition.
She will be predicting the 16 celebrities battling it for the crown alongside judges Somizi Mhlongo, J Something and comedian Skhumba.
It is a collaboration between the SABC, PriMedia and media personality Anele Mdoda’s production company, Rose and Oaks.
“It was a nerve-wracking moment when I got the call from Anele Mdoda earlier last year. If you know her, you know how goofy and playful she is, so when she presented the concept to me I never really thought much of it. She then kept calling me month after month, telling me about this show. She advised that I watch the UK version of the show. The more I watched it, the more I fell in love with the concept,” said Shozi.
“Being a detective on such a show is possibly something I never thought I’d do. See, the fear of the unknown is not foreign to us human beings, so I chose to silence it and go head first by immersing myself in the whole experience.
“To be honest, everything was happening so fast and all I was doing was trying to grasp everything that was happening on set. The mood on set was amazing because myself and the other detectives were just having fun.”
The mother of three was first introduced as a fashion and beauty influencer on social media. South Africans got a glimpse into her life as Royal AM (football club) chairperson, Andile Mpisane’s baby mama. However, her public spat with her former lover doesn’t seem to faze or deter the multi-hyphenate social media content creator.
“It’s so wonderful to witness how our [the detectives] different energies merge together on the show. I can safely say this is one of the best experiences I’ve had so far in my career,” she gushes.
Shozi said she planned to continue her quest in the television realm with her addition to a new production she remained tight-lipped about.
“My move to the television space was inevitable. It literally feels like it happened overnight even though it didn’t, but I am so grateful to have a supportive team around me. This supportive system keeps me grounded and sane, considering the whirlwind that I am currently in.”
She said she wanted to be more responsible with her brand now that it had elevated to a wider audience.
"Most people only knew me on social media and now I am on the small screen, it's time to show people who I really am because pictures can't really tell who I truly am," said the Gqom musician.
“I want to let people in so that they can experience my character. I am pretty witty and funny at times, so they’ll get to enjoy me. I want them to see that Instagram is not real life.
“They’d be surprised to learn that I don’t have everything together and my life isn’t all that rosy... so with the television platform, I will attempt to let them into my authentic reality.”
In the past five years, Shozi managed to attain great success as a musician, however, she has also had her fair share of public hate from naysayers on social media.
“I won’t lie, the best way to deal with trolls is to not notice that they are there. I’ve learnt to master the art of ignoring them no matter what they say about me,” she exclaimed. “I will not allow them to box me or taint my name. My biggest aim is to delve deeper into my capabilities and fulfil them beyond what my mind could ever fathom.”
She describes her children as “my world, my everything”.
“I love that we live in the 21st century where the term 'working mom' is embraced.
“The practicality of life is that we have to work to sustain a lifestyle, to provide for my kids and become a greater role model for my children. I want to show them that they too can do everything and that there aren’t any limitations which I will get to show them within the years to come.”
