Culture

Kendrick Lamar to headline Hey Neighbour Fest

Three-day event will be held in Pretoria

27 June 2023 - 10:48
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar is coming to SA.
Image: Larry Busacca

American megastar and 17-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar is coming to SA in December.

He will headline the Hey Neighbour festival, joining previously announced headliners Swedish House Mafia, H.E.R., Khalid and The Chainsmokers. 

According to a press statement released by Glen 21 Entertainment, Lamar has been confirmed as headline act for day two of the festival, staging between December 8 and 10 at Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria. 

“This festival is a global gathering, a vibrant celebration of music, culture, and most importantly, community. It's where the unfamiliar face in the crowd becomes the friend you dance with,” read the statement.  

Image: Frazer Harrison

“It's where diversity isn’t just welcomed, it's celebrated. It's where music, the universal connector, weaves a tapestry of shared experiences, creating memories that last a lifetime.”

Organisers have promised to announce more local and international acts on the line-up in the coming weeks. Tickets cost between R3,899 for general access and R4,999 for VIP. 

Glen 21 Entertainment has previously organised tours and events featuring artists such as Tamia, Boyz II Men, Scorpion Kings, and Inkabi Zezwe (Biz Zulu and Sjava).

Image: Jerod Harris

