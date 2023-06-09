Tembinkosi Ngcukana: The internet’s boyfriend

It’s flattering to be crowned “the internet’s boyfriend”, but it quickly becomes unsettling when you’re propositioned on the street while minding your business — let alone in front of the fan’s boyfriend. Breakout star Tembinkosi Ngcukana has had many bizarre fan encounters following the success of Gqeberha: The Empire. His career turn as bad boy Thulani Mxenge on the show has TV viewers from all corners of Mzansi ready to “risk it all”.

Since the daily drama premiered in January, the 34-year-old actor’s chances of being recognised in public have skyrocketed. So much so that, recently, when he was walking to his apartment from the gym (that heartthrob physique doesn’t come easily), he was spotted by a couple in a car.

The driver introduced himself and then his girlfriend, Ngcukana’s biggest fan, in the passenger seat. At first the woman was so star-struck she couldn’t utter a word, but she quickly warmed up and suddenly was acting like a lovesick puppy. Upping the ante, she made her move in front of her boyfriend. Ngcukana was gobsmacked, creeped out, and left shaken at the thought of what the boyfriend (whose face dropped, he notes) might do next. He quickly apologised and got out of there.

“The conversation started getting flirty, so I realised I needed to wrap it up. I jokingly asked where they were heading, to lighten up the mood. Then she was like, ‘I wish I was going with you,’ in front of the guy and looking me straight in the eye. He looked at me and you could see he was calculating,” Ngcukana recounts.

While that was his most awkward fan encounter in person, Ngcukana blushes when admitting his mentions on social media are more lit. “I get a lot of weird requests, most of them sexual. I have had girls...” — there is a pause, and then, struggling to find the right words, he uses hand gestures — “… offer stuff, men and women offer stuff,” he bursts out laughing. “I mean, I’m flattered… I’m at that stage where I realise it has nothing to do with me, but more to do with the character Thulani.”