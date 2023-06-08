First, it’s amapiano sensation Tyla. From sitting front row next to Kim Kardashian at Dolce & Gabbana (later performing at the after party) to being the opening act for Chris Brown during his European tour and collaborating with Afrobeat megastar Ayra Starr; it’s been a massive year for the 21-year-old musician from Edenvale.
Then there are model brothers Denetric, 25, and Lebo Malope (turning 18 on June 14). The Limpopo-born stars have taken Paris and Milan by storm on the runways of Fendi, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Zegna, Kenzo, Paul Smith, Louis Vuitton, JW Anderson and more.
SMag’s annual Youth issue highlights four SA sensations
Foursome capture youth culture across borders

SMag’s annual Youth issue, coinciding with Pride Month, has three covers featuring a trio flying the SA flag high on the global stage.
On the cover of SMan is Tembinkosi Ngcukana, the breakout star of Gqeberha: The Empire who has arrived as a leading man, right on time. The foursome has captured youth culture across borders through a combination of fashion, music, filmmaking and social media. The magazine is out tomorrow, and below are highlights from the edition:
Tyla on rubbing shoulders with Kim Kardashian: “... I thought there was no way Kim Kardashian was coming. When I saw her, she looked even more beautiful in person. She sat down and introduced herself, like I didn’t know who she was. She was so nice – we went backstage, we spoke and took pictures. It was a very surreal thing.”
Tyla on touring with Chris Brown: “That moment was unbelievable because we’d been listening to him since we were young. These were people we’d only see on TV, so the fact that I was approached and just had that opportunity was crazy... but he was very welcoming. We were having lunch and he came over to introduce himself – I didn’t even know he was there. After that, my team and his team were partying every night, and after the party we were just chilling, bowling...”
Ngcukana on the peculiar requests he receives from fans: “I get a lot of weird requests, most of them sexual. I have had girls... offer stuff, men and women offer stuff... I mean, I’m flattered… I’m at that stage where I realise it has nothing to do with me, but more to do with the character Thulani.”
Denetric on the first time he saw Lebo on the international runway: “I’m a professional when it comes to work, but when Lebo had his first show, I was so emotional. I couldn’t believe that such a moment was happening to him. I was on a train to Paris from Milan; I remember crying because it was unbelievable to me.”
Lebo on managing high school and travelling abroad for work: “I travel and model during school holidays and manage schoolwork when it’s school season.”
Editor's Letter: Are you a potato, egg or coffee bean?
Met Gala: A red carpet for fashion's favourite celebs
Novice SA model Lebo Malope shaking international runways
