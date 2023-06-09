Tyla: The girl next door  

“That moment was unbelievable because we’d been listening to him since we were young. These were people we’d only see on TV, so the fact that I was approached and just had that opportunity was crazy. Having to perform in front of thousands, on huge stages, and at many places I was visiting for the first time [made me] so nervous,” Tyla says, “but he was very welcoming. We were having lunch and he came over to introduce himself — I didn’t even know he was there. After that, my team and his team were partying every night, and after the party we were just chilling, bowling. It didn’t feel like work, although it was tiring. His team and he made us feel welcome.”

In between, Tyla attended the Dolce & Gabbana autumn/winter 2023 womenswear show in Milan, joining other invited guests such as Colombian singer J Balvin. To say the internet lost its collective mind as she sat in the front row next to megastar Kim Kardashian would be an understatement. It became Tyla’s coming-out party, and the debutante looked the part in a sculptural Dolce & Gabbana metallic-silver mini so shiny you could see your reflection all the way in SA. For the private after-party at Palazzo Reale, where she performed, Tyla changed into a silk-and-satin bodysuit, styled with a bomber jacket, sock heels, and Sicily bag by the Italian fashion house.

“I was so shocked when my manager asked me very casually if I wanted to go to the Dolce & Gabbana show. It was such a mission because I didn’t have my visa and I had to come back to SA to get my visa and then fly out to Milan. As soon as I landed, I went straight to the headquarters and they dressed me. They did my nails and I felt like a princess,” Tyla says. “Then we went to the event and that dress was difficult to walk in, but so beautiful. Then I sat down, but I thought there was no way Kim Kardashian was coming. When I saw her, she looked even more beautiful in person. She sat down and introduced herself, like I didn’t know who she was. She was so nice — we went backstage, we spoke and took pictures. It was a very surreal thing.”